Louisville Athletics account posts video of Drake saying ‘Go Cats!’

A Kentucky Man taking the Watermelon Challenge to imitate his pregnant wife is everything you need to see to make your day. It's hilarious-WATCH!. TikTok challenges have been on the rise since the beginning of the pandemic. Now, I know they were around before then however when kids got bored and had nothing else to do and couldn't see their friends they had to get creative.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO