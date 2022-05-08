Louisville Athletics account posts video of Drake saying ‘Go Cats!’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rich Strike got in the Kentucky Derby at the last minute, and the odds were stacked against him. So, when he actually won, people were stunned, but no one as much as his trainer, Eric Reed, who literally went weak in the knees. Watch the sweet...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Kentucky Derby day at Churchill Downs, the reunions and meet-ups are extra special. Whether you already have plans to meet up with family or friends, or you get an unexpected surprised, they day can be filled with joyful surprises. And on this Derby day, two...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby brings all walks of life to Louisville. Celebrities, athletes, politicians and more are regular visitors during on first weekend of May, and sometimes unlikely friendships are made. A big part of Derby is the fashion. People get their hair and makeup done, allowing...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Churchill Downs outrider is facing criticism for his actions after the 148th Kentucky Derby. Pictures and videos circulating online show the moments where Derby winner Rich Strike bit outrider Greg Blasi and his pony multiple times. Blasi is seen physically responding to Rich Strike. Rich...
The goldenrod (the most terrible allergy weed ever) is to be revered as it is the KY state flower. You learn "My Old Kentucky Home" as an infant or you might get exiled to Indiana. The best day of the year isn't Christmas or your birthday - it's the first...
When most people think of Janet Jackson, they don’t necessarily think of horse racing. However, on May 6 2022, the Grammy award winning pop sensation made a rare appearance at the Barnstable Brown Gala, an event held the night before the Kentucky Derby. When Miss Jackson showed up at...
Nothing says party like food, and nothing says Kentucky Derby party like traditional southern eats. With 148 years of history and centuries of regional traditions, there is no shortage of decadent and unique Bluegrass foods and desserts to whip up for the perfect at-home Kentucky Derby viewing party. The 2022...
Despite leading college basketball in blocks last year, Western Kentucky center Jamarion Sharp couldn't lead the Hilltoppers into any sort of postseason tournament. Will Sharp return to WKU for another run next season though?. Per Kevin Sweeney of Sports Illustrated, Sharp has decided to stay at Western Kentucky. This news...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Viewers got another chance to decide what Shannon Cogan and John Boel wore for the first Saturday in May as part of WAVE’s annual Derby Dress Contest, sponsored by Rodes for Him and for Her. After hundreds of votes were counted, the winning outfit was...
WAVE News - Monday night, May 9, 2022. Doctors seeing increase in COVID following Derby; Jefferson County back to ‘medium’ risk. More COVID cases in Louisville over the past week are being noticed by health officials due in part to travelers coming into the city.
May 11 (UPI) -- Rhode Island kickball player Gianna Pecchia was banned for life from Tinder when the service discovered she used the dating app to recruit teammates, according to adult kickball league Clubwaka. "One day, I went to log in, and it said you're banned for life," Pecchia told...
A Kentucky Man taking the Watermelon Challenge to imitate his pregnant wife is everything you need to see to make your day. It's hilarious-WATCH!. TikTok challenges have been on the rise since the beginning of the pandemic. Now, I know they were around before then however when kids got bored and had nothing else to do and couldn't see their friends they had to get creative.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Looking back, just the name “Rich Strike” should have been a tip off. Anyone following a hunch on this long shot could have ended up feeling like they were striking it rich. Right out of the gate, Rich Strike was buried in the pack...
