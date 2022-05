The New Jersey Generals have signed former Alabama kicker Austin Jones, the USFL team announced on Tuesday morning. Through the first four games of the spring football league’s inaugural season, New Jersey kicker Nick Rose made all 10 of his extra-point tries but was 3-of-10 on field-goal attempts, including misses from 46 and 43 yards in the fourth quarter of the Generals’ 21-13 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers on Saturday.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO