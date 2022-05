After a decline in coronavirus cases a week earlier, numbers have picked up pace again in Illinois, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. As of Monday, the state was seeing an average of 5,154 new cases per day over the last seven days, IDPH data revealed. That represents an increase of 41.6% in the last week, climbing from 3,639 cases per day as of last Monday.

