ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Flower Sales Growing Around Mother’s Day

By Parker Padgett
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y6ZIB_0fWg672d00

Mother’s Day is Sunday but flowers were flying out the doors of floral shops this afternoon.

Mike Schaffitzel says he’s seeing tons of people in and out of his flower shop.

“Mother’s Day is a busy time. It’s definitely not Valentine’s, but it’s a it’s a really busy weekend. Everybody is trying to please their moms.” Schaffitzel said.

Floral deliveries ramped up around this time for Scaffitzel and he says he has recieved too many orders.

“Probably 250 this weekend and which is a pretty good Mother’s Day,” Schafittzel said.


“We actually had to quit taking deliveries because we were getting a little overwhelmed there.”

Across Springfield, Wickmans says they’re seeing a Mother’s Day rush as well.

“And with it being Mother’s Day weekend, we’ve had, I’d say close to at least a thousand people come through, if not more than that.” Grzybowski said.

Kevin Grzybowski says people are buying more than just flowers for moms.

“I’ve seen a lot of planters, fountain, statues, moms are getting treated right this time.”

Grzybowski and Schaffitzel say they’re having to adjust to changes in the floral industry.

“A lot of the growers that we are supply through are out of Oregon and kind of the west coast. So we’re ordering less through them in order to try and keep costs down. The prices have inflated just a little bit, but for the most part, we’re doing everything we can to make it as affordable as possible.” Grzybowski said.

“The prices on flowers are going up, the price on plants are going up, everything’s going up. And like, that’s not going to stop for a while. The field drives most of that home.” Schaffitzel said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Talking Trash: How to make your backyard nature friendly

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Laurie Davies with the City’s Environmental Services gave a few tips on how to make your backyard nature friendly and a natural habitat for animals. “We want to attract other pollinators like bees and butterflies because those creatures not only encourage pollination in our yard, but then pollination is something that we […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Overlooked button on your car may help save on gas

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s a button most everyone has at least glanced at on their vehicle’s climate control dashboard, but are you aware of its purpose? The “air recirculation button,” has a couple of functions; mainly dealing with the vehicle’s air conditioning system. On most cars, trucks and SUV’s the air recirculation button is easily […]
CARS
KOLR10 News

What deputies say led up to a shooting in Ozark County

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. — Multiple charges have been filed in Ozark County against a woman accused in connection with shooting two people. In a Facebook post, the Ozark County Sheriff said that the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 11:30 pm on May 6 to the scene of a shooting. Witnesses and victims said […]
OZARK COUNTY, MO
WKMI

DON’T Do These Things for Mom This Mother’s Day

Sunday is Mother's Day, and I'm sure everyone's got big plans for their moms, their grandmothers, and their wives. Usually, you'll see a ton of lists going around of "what to get mom..." or "where to take mom..." I'm actually going to do the opposite, because I am the KING...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
City
Oregon, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Apartment Therapy

This $0 Project Was the Best Mother’s Day Gift I Ever Gave My Mom

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Growing up, there was one spot in the home that my sisters and I relished sneaking into: my mom’s walk-in closet. Where else could we possibly find new school supplies, high heels from the ’80s, extra bags of candy left over from Halloween, and pre-wrapped birthday presents all in the same 70 square feet? It was a childhood wonderland of clothing and miscellaneous goods. It wasn’t until I got much older that it dawned on me that the messy, multi-purpose closet likely wasn’t quite the same treasure trove for my mom.
LIFESTYLE
Black Enterprise

This Mother’s Day, Take Your Special Lady Out To Dinner

Have you been struggling to find the perfect Mother’s Day gift? If you’re like most people, Mother’s Day can be one of the most stressful times of the year. Just the thought of buying someone a gift who has seemingly everything can be overwhelming. Flowers and chocolate are easy fan favorites, but your mother deserves more.
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Flower Shop#Wickmans
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Lincoln Report

Mom Refuses to Look at Daughter After She Gets a Haircut

For some, the idea of chopping off their long locks is liberating, while others can't bear the thought of losing even an inch. In either case, the decision to get a haircut is usually fairly straightforward. But for one little girl, the choice was a bit more complicated.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy