Maryland State

Americans have just two days left to apply for monthly $1,000 payments for two years – are you eligible?

By Claire Wallace
The US Sun
 3 days ago
MANY Americans are eligible for universal basic income payments totaling $18,000 over the next two years.

In some places, residents have only a few days left to apply for the series of payments.

There are 24 cities and states in the US offering Universal Basic Income-style programs.

UBI payments are typically recurring payments from the federal government designed to stimulate the economy.

UBI payments can be paid out in several different amounts, on several different timelines.

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang suggested national UBI payments during his candidacy.

Yang wanted to give money to low-income Americans every year.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the federal government tried types of UBI programs by giving thousands of Americans stimulus payments.

Stimulus payments came in the form of checks or direct deposits for those who qualified.

Now, it is unlikely that any more stimulus payments will be coming.

However, in their place, several cities and states have started their own UBI programs.

While deadlines to apply have passed in several places, residents in some states still have a chance to apply if they act now.

Maryland, applications for $1,000 monthly payments opened on May 2nd and will close on May 9th.

The full list of eligibility requirements for the program is below:

  • Be between the ages of 18 and 24
  • Be either the biological or adoptive parents, or guardians
  • Parents must have full or partial care-taking responsibilities
  • Income must be at or below 300 percent of the federal poverty level, which is based on household size

A full list of the cities and states can be found here.

Comments / 5

V.Skee The Gentleman
1d ago

Seems like a good idea if the people who it is for actually knew about it. I guarantee the people who need it don't know about it and the time to apply is so short.

Reply
6
V.Skee The Gentleman
1d ago

7 days to apply... Really. No social media posts or nothing, just on news sites that most people under 35 don't go to. Great job of stealing money Maryland politicians.

Reply
7
FingerLakes1.com

$150 gas cards for thousands of Americans- Apply now

Thousands of Americans are set to receive $150 gas cards. The Chicago Moves program proposed by the mayor has been approved. Which states pay the most and least for electricity?. Chicago Moves. Chicago Moves is a program proposed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The program was approved by Chicago City Council...
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
The US Sun

