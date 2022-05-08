Americans have just two days left to apply for monthly $1,000 payments for two years – are you eligible?

MANY Americans are eligible for universal basic income payments totaling $18,000 over the next two years.

In some places, residents have only a few days left to apply for the series of payments.

There are 24 cities and states in the US offering Universal Basic Income-style programs.

UBI payments are typically recurring payments from the federal government designed to stimulate the economy.

UBI payments can be paid out in several different amounts, on several different timelines.

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang suggested national UBI payments during his candidacy.

Yang wanted to give money to low-income Americans every year.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the federal government tried types of UBI programs by giving thousands of Americans stimulus payments.

Stimulus payments came in the form of checks or direct deposits for those who qualified.

Now, it is unlikely that any more stimulus payments will be coming.

However, in their place, several cities and states have started their own UBI programs.

While deadlines to apply have passed in several places, residents in some states still have a chance to apply if they act now.

Maryland, applications for $1,000 monthly payments opened on May 2nd and will close on May 9th.

The full list of eligibility requirements for the program is below:

Be between the ages of 18 and 24

Be either the biological or adoptive parents, or guardians

Parents must have full or partial care-taking responsibilities

Income must be at or below 300 percent of the federal poverty level, which is based on household size

A full list of the cities and states can be found here.

