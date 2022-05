FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The family of a Fairfax County 20-year-old man who went missing is seeking closure. Ahmed Ebrahim vanished earlier this year. He was reported missing by a family member on Jan. 17 and was last seen leaving his home on Jan. 15 to go to a friend's house. Investigators learned that Ebrahim’s vehicle was towed on Jan. 18 from the city of Alexandria. When detectives got to the lot, they saw blood inside the car.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 9 HOURS AGO