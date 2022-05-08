ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Impact Under Siege Results – May 7, 2022

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst Match: Madison Rayne w/Tenille Dashwood vs. Gisele Shaw w/Alisha Edwards. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Shaw applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Rayne kicks Shaw in the gut. Forearm Exchange. Shaw with Two Arm-Drags. Shaw with Two Running Uppercuts. Rayne side steps Shaw into the turnbuckles. Shaw decks Rayne...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Announces Charlotte Flair Injury At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

WWE announced that Charlotte Flair has suffered a, “fracture of the radius” during her I Quit match against Ronda Rousey at WWE WrestleMania Backlash. The Queen lost her SmackDown Women’s Championship against the former UFC star on the show. She uttered the words, “I Quit,” after Ronda locked in an armbar on Charlotte Flair inside a chair. Despite a valiant effort throughout the bout, that was enough to force her to quit.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ComicBook

(Photo) Cody Rhodes Left WrestleMania Backlash With Nasty Bruises on His Back

Cody Rhodes kicked off WWE's WrestleMania Backlash against Seth Rollins, the opponent he faced in his shocking WWE Return at WrestleMania. The two tore the house down and started off Backlash in style, and it's going to be difficult for any match on the card to top it. It did take a physical toll on Rhodes, as you can witness firsthand in a new photo shared on Twitter. The photo, which you can see below, shows Rhodes' back and face, and his back looks pretty rough after the back and forth with Rollins. You can check out the post below.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taya Valkyrie
Person
Ace Austin
Person
Trey Miguel
Person
Tomohiro Ishii
Person
Chris Sabin
Person
Jay White
Person
Matt Taven
ComicBook

Becky Lynch Calls Out Bianca Belair for Not Being Booked on WrestleMania Backlash, Belair Responds

WWE WrestleMania notably did not feature a title defense from WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair on the card, and Becky Lynch called her out for it only for Belair to respond in kind! As the card for WrestleMania Backlash came together over the last few weeks, something fans had noticed was that there was only one major match from the Women's Division on the card overall. With Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey fighting over the SmackDown Women's Championship, this left the Raw Women's Champion completely out of the premium live event overall. It's something Lynch took notice of.
WWE
ComicBook

WrestleMania Backlash: Charlotte Flair Already Has an Excuse In Case Ronda Rousey Beats Her

Charlotte Flair will once again defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey tonight at WrestleMania Backlash. "The Queen" was successful against the UFC Hall of Famer last month thanks to an unconscious referee and a timely running big boot to a distracted Rousey. But this time around it's an I Quit Match, which consistently favors the babyface barring certain shenanigans (think The Rock vs. Mankind at Royal Rumble 1999).
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Top WWE Star Reportedly Written Off TV

The WWE roster is loaded with talent at the moment, but you never know when one of the company’s top stars may need to take some time off. On Sunday night Charlotte Flair dropped the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash, and it looks like the title change was done to get Flair off TV for a while.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Time For A New Career: WWE Star Loses Her Job This Week On Monday Night Raw

Put it on the resume. There are a lot of ways to present a wrestler in WWE as there are several roles they can fill. What matters is finding the right fit for every wrestler and that can be rather difficult to do. Some wrestlers have strengths in certain areas and now one wrestler is going to be moved to another spot, where she happens to be rather skilled as well.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Combat#Wrist Lock Exchange#Slingshot Splash#Superplex#Second Forearm Exchange#The Half Half Suplex#The Cazadora Driver
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – May 9, 2022

WWE RAW Results – May 9, 2022. – The post-WrestleMania Backlash edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video looking at how The Bloodline defeated Drew McIntyre and RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro in last night’s six-man main event. We’re now live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.
HARTFORD, CT
PWMania

Charlotte Flair Taking Time Off From WWE

Charlotte Flair is no longer the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion. She dropped the title to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit Match at the WrestleMania Backlash event in Providence, R.I on Sunday night. On the broadcast, WWE did an injury angle to give Flair an out of storylines. Fightful...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ComicBook

WWE Backlash: Fans Shocked At Pat McAfee's The Fiend Reference

When the WWE let Bray Wyatt loose, the fan wrestling community was stunned, with the masked superstar having yet to make a return to the wrestling world since leaving the company. Now, it seems that the Fiend was able to make a return at the latest Pay-Per-View event in quite the unorthodox way as Pat McAfee thought he spotted the demonic wrestler in the crowd, and fans are stunned at Bray Wyatt's mention. With Backlash already seeing Rhea Ripley joining Edge's dark faction in Judgement Day, Backlash has definitely been a dark one this year.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
UPI News

Ronda Rousey becomes WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

May 9 (UPI) -- Ronda Rousey became the new SmackDown Women's Champion at WWE's WrestleMania Backlash event. Rousey won the title after defeating Charlotte Flair in a violent I Quit match on Sunday. The bout is won after one competitor forces the other one to say "I quit." The hard-hitting...
PROVIDENCE, RI
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: Roman Reigns Suggests He Won’t Team With The Usos Again

No more? There are quite a few families throughout wrestling history and some of them have some rather positive reputations. A big wrestling family can be incredibly successful with one member after another achieving success. That is the case with some modern wrestling families, but it seems that you might not be seeing one of them teaming up again very often.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Says Charlotte Flair Is Out Of Action Indefinitely

WWE has announced that Charlotte Flair will be out of action indefinitely. As noted, Flair dropped the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday, and it was then revealed that she was taking some time away from WWE. WWE announced after the show that Flair suffered a radius fracture of the wrist, and would be out of action due to the injury.
WWE
Fightful

Rhea Ripley Aligns With Edge At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Rhea Ripley has joined Judgment Day. For the second straight month, Edge picked up a victory over AJ Styles with a little help from a new friend. Styles eas perched up on the top rope, ready to put Edge away, when a brawl involve Damian Priest and Finn Balor spilled into the ring.
WWE
FOX Sports

WrestleMania Backlash: Rousey wins SmackDown Women’s title

Despite being a show filled with rematches, WrestleMania Backlash blew past expectations on Mother's Day. - Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins via roll-up pinfall. - Omos defeated Bobby Lashley via pinfall after interference from MVP. - Edge defeated AJ Styles via ref stoppage following interference from a masked individual who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
PWMania

Final Card For Tonight’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash

The WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event will take place tonight from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. Below is the final announced card:. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c) Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre and RAW...
PROVIDENCE, RI
stillrealtous.com

Alexa Bliss Returns, Sonya Deville Fired From WWE Official Job

Sonya Deville has been a WWE official for some time now, but this week she made her way out to the ring and Adam Pearce informed her that her contract had been terminated, and she would only be a WWE Superstar moving forward. Adam Pearce then introduced Sonya Deville’s mystery...
WWE
The Ringer

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair Beat Each Other Into Sublime Smithereens

As much as the Seth Rollins–Cody Rhodes match—and the main event—lit up the message boards at last night’s Backlash show, my heart is with the brutal showdown for the SmackDown women’s championship. The “I Quit” match has a long and impressive history in pro wrestling. The first famous “I Quit” match was Tully Blanchard vs. Magnum T.A., at Starrcade 1985, a hellaciously violent match that ended with the virtuous babyface Magnum embracing his inner psychopath and driving a broken chair into Tully’s eye. The WWE has never really done a fully satisfying “I Quit” match—Rock vs. Mick Foley is the most famous and certainly delivered the brutality, with the Rock unloading with multiple concussive chair shots in front of Foley’s family, but it was marred by an unsatisfying overly cute finish with Rock playing a previous recording of Foley saying “I quit” over the arena speakers. Although it wasn’t gore-soaked like Magnum vs. Tully, in many ways the Ronda vs. Charlotte match on Sunday night had the same kind of ragged, unhinged violent energy that made that such a classic.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy