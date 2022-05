Washington County is moving forward with plans to potentially award a tax phase-in to a company looking to restart meat production at a facility just outside of Burton. Commissioners on Tuesday approved the creation of a reinvestment zone that would be used for commercial tax phase-in for Double R Brand Foods, LLC, doing business as Burton Sausage. The company is looking to reactivate production at the plant, located on over 18 acres at 11700 Highway 290 West, by investing in equipment and renovation at the site.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO