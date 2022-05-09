Fire tears through Swissvale home Saturday evening, devastating family of 7

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- On what was a quiet spring evening, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said he was sitting on his porch with a friend when that peace was shattered. "Someone ran out of a small alley or something, let off a shot in the air," he said. And, against his better judgment, he said he went to get a closer look. "Listen, when you hear a gunshot, don't come off the porch," he said. "But I did come off the porch just to take a look. When I did take a look, we see a person running to a car....

