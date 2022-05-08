ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckees Rocks, PA

Police: Woman arrested for shooting another woman in McKees Rocks

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
(Jason Doly/iStock)

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A woman was arrested after police say she shot another woman in the foot in McKees Rocks late Saturday night.

According to a release from Allegheny County police, 911 was notified of a shooting on Locust Street in the Hays Manor Housing Community at 10:40 p.m.

First responders arrived on scene to find a female with a gunshot wound to the foot.

She was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Another adult female was detained by responding officers. Police have identified her as the person responsible for the shooting.

The suspect was later identified as 27-year-old Sherrita Bey from McKees Rocks.

According to police, Bey is being charged with one count of Aggravated Assault and one count of Recklessly Endangering Another Person. She was taken to the Allegheny County Jail this morning and is awaiting arraignment.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1(833)-ALL-TIPS.

Police investigating fatal shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side

©2022 Cox Media Group

