Ukraine troops retreat from Popasna, Luhansk governor confirms

By Reuters
 5 days ago

May 8 (Reuters) - Ukrainian troops retreated from the eastern Ukrainian city of Popasna, the governor of Luhansk region said on Sunday, confirming previous reports that it had been taken.

The head of Russia's republic of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, had said on Sunday his troops had taken control of most of Popasna.

Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai told Ukraine television that Ukrainian troops had retreated to take up more fortified positions, adding: "Everything was destroyed there."

Russian forces launched a new offensive push in April along most of Ukraine's eastern flank, with some of most intense attacks and shelling taking place recently around Popasna in the Luhansk region. read more

Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly and Natalia Zinets in Kyiv; writing by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Michael Perry and Edmund Blair

Chris
5d ago

I hope as more artillery and Western weapons are brought to the East of Ukraine that Russian and their mercenaries are pushed back into Russia.

Scott Green
5d ago

The next generation of drone due in six months deployed by the five hundred count all together uses facial recognition and has seek and destroy commands Mr Putin.

John
5d ago

Why haven't Ukraine taken out every bridge out of Russia entering their country? They serve no purpose for Ukraine during the war, and only helps Russia.

