BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Rushern Baker’s first tv ad sends a powerful and blunt message about Baltimore City crime. “In the last eight years, over 2000 mostly young Black men have been killed in Baltimore. Because they’re Black, nobody in power gives a damn,” he says during the ad. “We’re going to stop the slaughter of young black men and turn Baltimore around.”

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO