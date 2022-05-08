Russia-Ukraine war latest: dozens feared dead after bombing of Luhansk school; besieged Mariupol forces vow to continue fighting

1.28pm BST

Ukrainian forces at besieged Mariupol steel plant vow to fight 'as long as we are alive'

Ukrainian forces at the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol have vowed to continue fighting for “as long as we are alive”.

Capt Sviatoslav Palamar, a deputy commandor of Ukraine’s Azov Regiment, also pleaded with the international community to help evacuate wounded soldiers.

He told an online conference:

We will continue to fight as long as we are alive to repel the Russian occupiers.

Calling for urgency to evacuate wounded soldiers, he said:

We don’t have much time, we are coming under intense shelling.

Deputy commander of Azov regiment, Sviatoslav Palamar, pictured during a video statement on 3 May. Photograph: Azov Regiment/Reuters

1.19pm BST

Moscow residents appeared anxious but resilient as Russia prepared to celebrate Victory Day on Monday , reports Reuters.

“Emotionally it affects you because I have two sisters living in Ukraine,” said Larisa. “Of course, it is very difficult to communicate with them now – very difficult. They have their own information war going on now.”

She added: “In Russia as a whole, there is a lot of cohesion now among the masses in connection with these events: what I can say is that patriotism is growing.”

According to opinion polls, most Russians support the military operation and president Vladimir Putin’s approval rating has risen more than 14 points to 81.5% since the start of the war in Ukraine.



12.22pm BST

Manoeuvres update:

Russia’s defence ministry said on Sunday its forces had destroyed a Ukrainian navy ship near Odesa with a missile strike overnight, and had destroyed four Ukrainian warplanes, four helicopters and an assault boat in the past 24 hours.

Ukraine said its forces had repulsed nine Russian attacks in Donetsk and Luhansk , destroying 19 tanks and 20 combat vehicles.

The Luhansk governor said Ukrainian forces had retreated from the city of Popasna , which has been the focus of intense fighting. “Everything was destroyed there. Our troops retreated to more fortified positions,” he told Ukrainian television. Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia’s republic of Chechnya, said earlier his soldiers had taken control of most of Popasna.

12.08pm BST

We are getting more details from the Russian bombing of a village school in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk, where as many as 60 people are feared to have been killed.

Governor Serhiy Gaidai said Russian forces dropped a bomb on Saturday afternoon on the school in Bilohorivka where about 90 people were sheltering, sparking a fire that engulfed the building.

Writing on the Telegram messaging app, Gaidai said:

The fire was extinguished after nearly four hours, then the rubble was cleared, and, unfortunately, the bodies of two people were found. Thirty people were evacuated from the rubble, seven of whom were injured. Sixty people were likely to have died under the rubble of buildings.

Mariana Betsa, a former spokesperson for the Ukranian ministry of foreign affairs, now Ukrainian ambassador to Estonia, posted this footage, which appears to show the destroyed school:

Ukrainian politician Serhiy Prytula posted:

11.41am BST

Ukrainian troops have retreated from the eastern city of Popasna , the governor of Luhansk region said on Sunday, confirming previous reports that it had been taken.

Reuters reports:

The head of Russia’s republic of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, had said on Sunday his troops had taken control of most of Popasna.

Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai told Ukraine television that Ukrainian troops had retreated to take up more fortified positions.

Russian forces launched a new offensive in April along most of Ukraine’s eastern flank, with some of the most intense attacks and shelling taking place around Popasna in the Luhansk region.

Independent Ukrainian media outlet Hromadske reported him saying:

Ukrainian troops withdrew a little from Popasna because the city was under shelling for more than two months. Everything is destroyed there. That’s why Ukrainian troops retreated to stronger positions, which were prepared in advance.

11.30am BST

The UK government is scrambling to rehouse hundreds of Ukrainians granted visas under the Homes for Ukraine scheme because the people they were supposed to stay with have been deemed “unsuitable”, the Observer can reveal.

Refugee charities have warned since the scheme’s launch that with most of the refugees being women and children, and many matches made on social media websites such as Facebook, the scheme risked being targeted by predatory men .

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC), which runs the scheme, has insisted that no visa is issued until the Home Office has completed checks on every adult in a sponsor household.

However, a source with links to the DLUHC told the Observer that the department is “looking for bridging accommodation for a group of 600 refugees who have come to the UK, but the people they have come to stay with have been found to be unsuitable”. This included sponsors with a criminal record.

11.21am BST

Utterly gut-wrenching reporting from the Sunday Times Chief Foreign correspondent Christina Lamb today, who reports from a small village an hour north-west of Kyiv.

It’s a very distressing read of rape, murder and brutalisation, but an important one.

11.03am BST

Politicians in Berlin are to stay away from gatherings celebrating the anniversary of Nazi Germany’s surrender in 1945 this year, amid fears that commerative events could be used for propaganda purposes.

Justifying her and her senators’ absence at the traditional wreath-layings at the Soviet War Memorial in Berlin’s Treptower Park Berlin’s mayor Franziska Giffey said:

The situation is very oppressive, and any commemorations have to take that into account.

The Russian embassy in the German capital, which has organised the wreath-layings in the past, has not made its plans public this year due to security concerns.

Germany’s surrender in WW2 is traditionally celebrated in Germany and western Europe on 8 May. Due to time difference, the event is marked on 9 May in Russia, Belarus, Serbia and Israel.

Berlin’s senator for interior affairs, Iris Spranger, said police would seek to suppress any public displays of support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 8 and 9 May, including the beeping of horns at car rallies. The display of Russian flags in the vicinity of 15 memorial sites is banned.

The city’s decision to also include Ukrainian flags in its ban has been heavily criticised by the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany. Andrij Melnyk said the ban, which exempts flag displays by diplomats, was “a slap in the face of the Ukrainian people”.

A protest march against Russia’s invasion, entitled “No to the war in Ukraine”, has been registered at the Brandenburg Gate on Sunday.

10.27am BST

The Institute for the Study of War has predicted that Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv oblast are likely to advance to the Russian border in the coming days or weeks.

According to a recent report by the US thinktank , the Ukrainian counter-offensive north-east of Kharkiv is making significant progress.

The report, written by Mason Clark, Karolina Hird and Kateryna Stepanenko, states its “key takeaways”:

Russian forces destroyed several bridges to slow Ukrainian forces and may be conducting a limited withdrawal north-east of Kharkiv city in the face of the successful Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Ukrainian forces are making significant progress around Kharkiv and will likely advance to the Russian border in the coming days.

Ukrainian forces continued to repel Russian advances toward Barvinvoke and Russian forces have likely abandoned efforts to drive directly south-east toward Slovyansk. ISW cannot confirm claims of a Ukrainian counter-offensive toward Izyum at this time.

Russian forces claimed to capture Popasna on May 7 but remain largely stalled in eastern Ukraine.

The Ukrainian government confirmed the last remaining civilians trapped in the Azovstal plant evacuated on May 7, though the remaining Ukrainian defenders appear unlikely to surrender. ISW will likely be unable to report any discrete changes in control of terrain until Russian forces capture the plant as a whole due to the poor information environment in Mariupol.

By all indications, Russian forces will announce the creation of a Kherson people’s republic or possibly forcibly annex Kherson Oblast in the coming weeks to cement its occupation administration and attempt to permanently strip these territories from Ukraine.

Russian forces continued to target Odesa with cruise missile strikes and conduct false-flag attacks in Transnistria over the past several days.

10.14am BST

The leader of Germany’s Bundestag, Bärbel Bas, has arrived in Kyiv to honour second world war victims and hold talks with Ukrainian authorities about supporting the country further.

10.04am BST

'The temperature was wild': Luhansk governor speaks about school bombing

The governor of Ukraine’s Luhansk region has said he is “hoping for the best” that there will be survivors following a Russian airstrike on the school sheltering civilians in the village of Bilohorivka.

Serhiy Haidai told reporters:

An aircraft bomb went into a school. Unfortunately, it is completely destroyed … There were 60 people hiding from the shelling … Considering it was an aircraft bomb, not an artillery shell, when the explosion happened, the temperature was wild. Of course, our state service emergency workers will try to clear the debris as fast as they can, but the chances of people still being alive are small. But we hope for the best. A bit later, when the debris is cleared, I will report on the situation. Maybe, someone will actually stay alive.

9.28am BST

If you missed Daniel Boffey’s heartbreaking report on the last days of the besieged Azovstal steelworks in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, do it give it a read.

“Holding up”, wrote Denys Prokopenko, commander of Ukraine’s Azov regiment, in his latest WhatsApp message to his wife Kateryna from the besieged Azovstal steelworks in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. Speaking via Zoom from Krakow, in eastern Poland, alongside three fellow wives and partners of soldiers living under the remorseless Russian shelling and infiltrating raids, Kateryna, 27, says she is doing everything she can think of to ensure the message at 10pm on Friday evening is not one of her husband’s last. It is now two weeks since the last Ukrainian defenders of the flattened city of Mariupol, in south-east Ukraine, withdrew to the sprawling complex of hot and fetid tunnels, along with thousands of terrified civilians, including children.

9.09am BST

Full text from Zelenskiy’s 8 May address

My colleague Daniel Boffey, who is in Kyiv, has been in touch this morning, and has supplied me with the text of Volodymr Zelenskiy’s 8 May address this morning entitled “Address by the President of Ukraine on the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation”.

Here it is in full:

Can spring be black and white? Is there eternal February? Are golden words devalued? Unfortunately, Ukraine knows the answers to all these questions. Unfortunately, the answers are “yes”. Every year on May 8, together with the entire civilized world, we honor everyone who defended the planet from Nazism during World War II. Millions of lost lives, crippled destinies, tortured souls and millions of reasons to say to evil: never again! We knew the price our ancestors paid for this wisdom. We knew how important it is to preserve it and pass it on to posterity. But we had no idea that our generation would witness the desecration of the words, which, as it turned out, are not the truth for everyone. This year we say “Never again” differently. We hear “Never again” differently. It sounds painful, cruel. Without an exclamation, but with a question mark. You say: never again? Tell Ukraine about it. On February 24, the word “never” was erased. Shot and bombed. By hundreds of missiles at 4am, which woke up the entire Ukraine. We heard terrible explosions. We heard: again! The city of Borodyanka is one of the many victims of this crime! Behind me is one of many witnesses! Not a military facility, not a secret base, but a simple nine-storey building. Can it pose a security threat to Russia, to 1/8 of the land, the world’s second army, a nuclear state? Can anything be more absurd than this question? It can. 250kg high explosive bombs, with which the superpower shelled this small town. And it went numb. It cannot say today: never again! It cannot say anything today. But here everything is clear without words. Just look at this house. There used to be walls here. They once had photos on them. And in the photos there were those who once went through the hell of war. Fifty men who were sent to Germany for forced labor. Those who were burned alive when the Nazis burned more than 100 houses here. 250 soldiers who died on the fronts of World War II, and a total of almost 1,000 residents of Borodyanka who fought and defeated Nazism. To ensure: never again. They fought for the future of children, for the life that was here until February 24. Imagine people going to bed in each of these apartments. They wish good night to each other. Turn off the light. Hug their loved ones. Close their eyes. They dream of something. There is complete silence. They all fall asleep, not knowing that not everyone will wake up. They sleep soundly. They have a dream of something pleasant. But in a few hours they will be awakened by missile explosions. And someone will never wake up again. Never again. The word “never” was dropped from this slogan. Amputated during the so-called special operation. They stabbed a knife in the heart and, looking into the eyes, said: “It’s not us!” Tortured with the words “not everything is so unambiguous.” Killed “Never again”, saying: “We can repeat.” And so it happened. And the monsters began to repeat. And our cities, which survived such a heinous occupation that 80 years are not enough to forget about it, saw the occupier again. And got the second date of occupation in their history. And some cities, such as Mariupol, got the third. During the two years of occupation, the Nazis killed 10,000 civilians there. In two months of occupation, Russia killed 20,000. Decades after World War II, darkness returned to Ukraine. And it became black and white again. Again! Evil has returned. Again! In a different uniform, under different slogans, but for the same purpose. A bloody reconstruction of Nazism was organized in Ukraine. A fanatical repetition of this regime. Its ideas, actions, words and symbols. Maniacal detailed reproduction of its atrocities and “alibi”, which allegedly give an evil sacred purpose. Repetition of its crimes and even attempts to surpass the “teacher” and move him from the pedestal of the greatest evil in human history. Set a new world record for xenophobia, hatred, racism and the number of victims they can cause. Never again! It was an ode of a wise man! Anthem of the civilized world! But someone sang out of tune. Distorted “Never again” with notes of doubt. Silenced, beginning his deadly aria of evil. And this is clear to all countries that have seen the horrors of Nazism with their own eyes. And today they are experiencing a terrible deja vu. See it again! All nations who have been branded “third-class”, slaves without the right to their own state or to exist at all hear statements that exalt one nation and erase others with ease. They claim that you don’t really exist, you are artificially created, and therefore you have no rights. Everyone hears the language of evil. Again! And together they acknowledge the painful truth: we have not withstood even a century. Our Never again was enough for 77 years. We missed the evil. It was reborn. Again and now! This is understood by all countries and nations who support Ukraine today. And despite the new mask of the beast, they recognized him. Because, unlike some, they remember what our ancestors fought for and against. They did not confuse the first with the second, did not change their places, did not forget. The Poles didn’t forget, on whose land the Nazis began their march and fired the first shot of World War II. Didn’t forget how evil first accuses you, provokes you, calls you an aggressor, and then attacks at 4.45am saying it’s self-defense. And they saw how it repeated on our land. They remember the Nazi-destroyed Warsaw. And they see what was done to Mariupol. The British people did not forget how the Nazis wiped out Coventry, which was bombed 41 times. How the “Moonlight Sonata” from the Luftwaffe sounded, when the city was continuously bombed for 11 hours. How its historic center, factories, St. Michael’s Cathedral were destroyed. And they saw missiles hit Kharkiv. How its historic center, factories and the Assumption Cathedral were damaged. They remember London being bombed for 57 nights in a row. Remember how V-2 hit Belfast, Portsmouth, Liverpool. And they see cruise missiles hit Mykolaiv, Kramatorsk, Chernihiv. They remember how Birmingham was bombed. And they see its sister city Zaporizhzhia being damaged. The Dutch remember this. How Rotterdam became the first city to be completely destroyed when the Nazis dropped 97 tons of bombs on it. The French remember this. Remember Oradour-sur-Glane, where the SS burned half a thousand women and children alive. Mass hangings in Tulle, the massacre in the village of Ascq. Thousands of people at a resistance rally in occupied Lille. They saw what was done in Bucha, Irpin, Borodyanka, Volnovakha and Trostyanets. They see the occupation of Kherson, Melitopol, Berdyansk and other cities where people do not give up. And thousands of them go to peaceful rallies, which are beyond the power of the occupiers, and all they can do is shoot at civilians. The Czechs have not forgotten this. How in less than a day, the Nazis destroyed Lidice, leaving only ashes from the village. They saw Popasna destroyed. There are not even ashes left from it. The Greeks, who survived massacres and executions throughout the territory, the blockade and the Great Famine, have not forgotten. This is remembered by Americans who fought evil on two fronts. Who passed Pearl Harbor and Dunkirk with the Allies. And together we are going through new, no less difficult battles. This is remembered by all Holocaust survivors - how one nation can hate another. Lithuanians, Latvians, Estonians, Danes, Georgians, Armenians, Belgians, Norwegians and many others have not forgotten this - all those who suffered from Nazism on their land and all those who defeated it in the anti-Hitler coalition. Unfortunately, there are those who, having survived all these crimes, having lost millions of people who fought for victory and gained it, have desecrated the memory of them and their feat today. The one who allowed the shelling of the cities of Ukraine from his land. The cities that, along with our ancestors, were liberated by his ancestors. The one who spat in the face of his “Immortal Regiment”, placing torturers from Bucha next to it. And challenged all mankind. But forgot the main thing: any evil always ends the same – it ends. Fellow Ukrainians! Today, on the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation, we pay homage to all those who defended their homeland and the world from Nazism. We note the feat of the Ukrainian people and their contribution to the victory of the anti-Hitler coalition. Explosions, shots, trenches, wounds, famine, bombing, blockades, mass executions, punitive operations, occupation, concentration camps, gas chambers, yellow stars, ghettos, Babyn Yar, Khatyn, captivity, forced labor. They died so that each of us knows what these words mean from books, not from our own experience. But it happened differently. This is unfair to them all. But the truth will win. And we will overcome everything! And the proof of this is called “Werewolf”. This is Hitler’s former headquarters and bunker near Vinnytsia. And all that is left of it is a few stones. Ruins. The ruins of a person who considered himself great and invincible. This is a guide for all of us and future generations. What our ancestors fought for. And proved that no evil can avoid responsibility. Will not be able to hide in the bunker. There will be no stone left of it. So we will overcome everything. And we know this for sure, because our military and all our people are descendants of those who overcame Nazism. So they will win again. And there will be peace again. Finally again! We will overcome the winter, which began on February 24, lasts on May 8, but will definitely end, and the Ukrainian sun will melt it! And we will meet our dawn together with the whole country. And family and loved ones, friends and relatives will be together again! Finally again! And over the temporarily occupied cities and villages our flag will fly again. Finally again! And we will get together. And there will be peace! Finally again! And no more black and white dreams, only a blue and yellow dream. Finally again! Our ancestors fought for this. Eternal honor to all who fought against Nazism! Eternal memory to all those killed during World War II!

8.55am BST

The Ukranian prosecutor general’s office has stated that the war with Russia has killed 225 children and injured 413.

The prosecutor general’s Office said the figures are expected to be higher since they do not include child casualties in the areas where hostilities are ongoing and in the occupied areas.

8.41am BST

Ukraine ministry condemns Russian bombing of school

Ukraine’s ministry of foreign affairs has strongly condemned Russian shelling of a school in Bilohorivka, which is thought to have been sheltering 60 people.

In a post on Twitter the ministry said: “ #Russia committed this brutal war crime shortly before the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation, constantly repeating the tragedy of World War II. #StopRussianWar ”

8.30am BST

Zelenskiy releases a video to mark Ukraine's Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

President Zelenskiy has compared Putin’s invasion of Ukraine to the actions of the Nazis in the second world war , as Ukraine marks its 8 May Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation.

Christopher Miller, world and national security reporter for Politico, who is covering Russia’s war in Ukraine, has posted this video released by the president.



In it he asks, “never again? Try telling Ukraine that” and draws comparisons between Ukraine battle against Russia to the second world war fight against fascism. Zelenskiy says that on 24 February, when Russia invaded his country, “the word never was erased”. Air raid sirens can be heard in the background.

8.07am BST

7.15am BST

Dozens feared dead after Ukrainian school is bombed

At least two people have been killed and 60 more are feared dead after Russian bombs hit a school in the Ukrainian village of Bilohorivka, Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the Luhansk region, said on Sunday.

Gaidai said Russia dropped a bomb on Saturday afternoon on the school where about 90 people were sheltering, causing a fire that engulfed the building. Thirty people have been rescued.

A school building hit by Russian shelling in the village of Bilohorivka. Photograph: Luhansk Regional Military-Civil Administration/Reuters

“The fire was extinguished after nearly four hours, then the rubble was cleared, and, unfortunately, the bodies of two people were found,” Gaidai wrote on the Telegram messaging app. “Sixty people were likely to have died under the rubble of buildings.”

Separately, Gaidai said that according to preliminary information, shelling in the village of Shypilovo destroyed a house and 11 people remained under the building’s debris.

6.54am BST

Putin’s choices filled with peril on eve of Victory Day parade

On the brink of its May 9 Victory Day celebrations, Russia looks very far from triumph in its war in Ukraine. And all of its options going forward are fraught with danger.



After a disastrous assault on Kyiv, Russia is engaged in an attempt to take territory in Ukraine’s east, as its military nears exhaustion and sanctions continue to escalate.

“With the current force that they have, the push that they’re attempting now is all that they have left,” said Jeffrey Edmonds, former director for Russia on the US national security council and senior analyst at the CNA thinktank.

Russian servicemen march during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow on Saturday. Photograph: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

“Militaries just don’t recover that quickly from such a devastating loss. And given how effective the Ukrainians have been with our support, I just don’t think they’re going to be able to achieve their objectives within the coming weeks. And the coming weeks are going to be the telltale of where this is going.”

Facing setbacks, officials have suggested that Vladimir Putin may use the May 9 holiday to repackage the war in Ukraine. Dramatic options include escalation through a formal declaration of war or general mobilisation – or de-escalating by proclaiming victory.

Alternatively, Putin could offer up a “sandwich”, as one analyst put it, that praises the Russian army’s “victory” while preparing the population for a grinding and painful conflict as status quo.

5.52am BST

As international efforts to pressure the Russian leader continue, G7 leaders, including US President Joe Biden and Ukraine ’s Zelenskiy, are set to discuss Western support for Kyiv via videoconference today.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will host the call and Zelenskiy will “take part and report on the current situation,” government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann said.

Further sanctions or at least a tightening of the huge array of economic punishments already inflicted on Russia are expected to be discussed.

Ambassadors from EU member states will also meet in Brussels today to discuss their sixth round of economic sanctions against Moscow, which this time should include a phased ban on imports of Russian oil.

5.12am BST

Ukraine claims drones have sunk Russian ship

Military authorities in Kyiv have claimed one of their drones sunk a second Russian ship in the Black Sea as part of their offensive on Snake Island.

The Ukrainian claim to have destroyed another Russian ship – after the sinking of the warship Moskva in the Black Sea last month – was accompanied by footage showing what was said to have been a strike by a Bayraktar drone on a vessel docked at Snake Island.

“The traditional parade of the Russian Black Sea fleet on 9 May this year will be held near Snake Island – at the bottom of the sea,” tweeted Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence.

Snake Island, located some 35 kilometers (20 miles) off the coast, figured in a memorable incident early in the war when Ukrainian border guards stationed there defied Russian orders to surrender, purportedly using colourful language.

5.02am BST

Ukraine counter-offensive gathers pace in north

In a sign of the unexpectedly effective defense that has sustained the fighting into its 11th week, Ukraine’s military flattened Russian positions on a Black Sea island that was captured in the war’s first days and has become a symbol of resistance.

Satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press showed Ukraine targeting Russian-held Snake Island in a bid to impede Russia’s efforts to control the Black Sea.

An image taken early Saturday by Planet Labs PBC showed that most of the island’s buildings had been destroyed by Ukrainian drone attacks, as well as what appeared to be a Serna-class landing craft against the island’s northern beach.

Western military analysts also said a Ukrainian counteroffensive was advancing around the country’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, even as it remained a key target of Russian shelling.

The most intense fighting in recent days has been in eastern Ukraine, where the two sides are entrenched in a fierce battle to capture or reclaim territory. Moscow’s offensive there has focused on the Donbas, where Russia-backed separatists have been fighting since 2014.

Ukrainian troops fire with a self-propelled howitzer in the Kharkiv region. Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters

The governor of the Luhansk region, one of two that make up the Donbas, said a Russian strike destroyed a school in the village of Bilogorivka where 90 people were seeking safety in the basement.

Gov. Serhiy Haidai, who posted pictures of the burning rubble on Telegram, said 30 people were rescued. The emergency services later reported that two bodies had been found and more could still be buried under the rubble. Rescue work was suspended overnight but was to resume on Sunday.

Haidai also said two boys aged 11 and 14 were killed by Russian shelling in the town of Pryvillia, while two girls aged 8 and 12 and a 69-year-old woman were wounded.

Moscow also has sought to sweep across southern Ukraine both to cut off the country from the sea and create a corridor to the breakaway Moldovan region of Transnistria, long home to Russian troops. But it has struggled to achieve those objectives.

5.00am BST

Six Russian cruise missiles hit Odesa

On Saturday, six Russian cruise missiles fired from aircraft hit Odesa , where a curfew is in place until Tuesday morning. Videos posted on social media showed thick black smoke rising over the Black Sea port city as sirens wailed.

The Odesa city council said four of the missiles hit a furniture company, with the shock waves and debris badly damaging high-rise apartment buildings. The other two missiles hit the Odesa airport, where the runway had already been taken out in a previous Russian attack.

4.50am BST

Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia’s republic of Chechnya , said on Sunday his soldiers have taken control of most of the eastern Ukrainian city of Popasna, while Ukrainian officials said a battle for the town in the east of the country is ongoing.

In mid-April, Russian forces launched a new offensive push along most of Ukraine’s eastern flank, with some of most intense attacks and shelling taking place recently around Popasna in the Luhansk region.

“Fighters of the Chechen special forces ... have taken most of Popasna under control,” Kadyrov, who has often described himself as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “foot soldier”, wrote in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

“The main streets and central districts of the town have been completely cleared.”

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.

There was no immediate response from Ukraine, but late Saturday Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said heavy fighting for the town continues.

“A battle for Popasna is ongoing,” Arestovych said in a video on social media.

“Russian propagandists have joyfully reported that they have already taken it, but this is not quite how it is. This is their 117th ‘capture of Popasna’ claim only this week.”

4.42am BST

Anguish for partners of Mariupol’s defenders as Russian assault goes on

“Holding up”, wrote Denys Prokopenko, commander of Ukraine’s Azov regiment, in his latest WhatsApp message to his wife Kateryna from the besieged Azovstal steelworks in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.

Speaking via Zoom from Krakow, in eastern Poland, alongside three fellow wives and partners of soldiers living under the remorseless Russian shelling and infiltrating raids, Kateryna, 27, says she is doing everything she can think of to ensure the message at 10pm on Friday evening is not one of her husband’s last.

It is now two weeks since the last Ukrainian defenders of the flattened city of Mariupol, in south-east Ukraine, withdrew to the sprawling complex of hot and fetid tunnels, along with thousands of terrified civilians, including children.

For the 2,000 soldiers, 700 of whom are said to be injured, hope, however, is quickly dwindling, as has become cruelly clear from the irregular messages coming out of the works. “The last message was yesterday,” Kateryna says of the text from her 30-year-old husband. I said ‘Hold up, we will do everything in our power to save you.’”

4.32am BST

The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned Russia’s targeting of Ukrainian cultural monuments and institutions, saying that “nearly 200 cultural heritage sites already” had been damaged or destroyed.

His comments, made in his nightly address on Telegram on Saturday, followed the destruction of a museum dedicated to the 18th century philosopher and poet Hryhoriy Skovoroda after it was hit by Russian shelling.

“Targeted missile strikes at museums — this is not even every terrorist can think of,” said Zelenskiy.

“Every day of this war, the Russian army does something that is beyond words. But every next day it does something that makes you feel it in a new way.”

4.10am BST

Fighters battle to hold in Mariupol

With supplies running low, amputations conducted in a ramshackle clinic, and corpses piling up, the fighters trapped at the besieged steel plant in Ukraine ’s Mariupol are battling to hold on as Russian forces tighten their grip on the city’s last redoubt.

A smattering of Ukrainian units making their last stand are sheltering in the labyrinth of Soviet-era bunkers and tunnels snaking beneath the sprawling steelworks along with an untold number of wounded and dead combatants.

Details about the chaotic final defence and desperate efforts to tend to the wounded have been painstakingly pieced together by military medic Yevgenia Tytarenko, whose husband and colleagues remain trapped inside the factory.

Smoke rises over Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. Photograph: Alessandro Guerra/EPA

“Lots of soldiers are in serious condition in the hospital. They are injured with no medicine. Food and water are running out,” said Tytarenko, who remains in regular contact with people inside the Azovstal plant.

“I’ll be standing until the end,” Tytarenko’s husband and medic Mykhailo texted to her on Friday, in a message shared with AFP.

For weeks, Russian forces have pounded the steelworks by land, air, and sea - while attempting to breach its defenses that have led to fierce firefights at the facility.

Civilians who were evacuated from Azovstal gather in the temporary accommodation center in Bezimenoye near Mariupol. Photograph: Alessandro Guerra/EPA

Commanders have issued their final goodbyes to loved ones as supplies dwindle and the Russians close in, while the possibility of extracting the fighters looks increasingly unlikely, said Tytarenko.

“Commanders have already said their farewells to their wives. One of them messaged his wife: ‘Don’t cry. We’ll be back home in any case - alive or dead’,” said Tytarenko.

Tytarenko described a chaotic and complex operation inside Azovstal with fighters battling the Russians while also shepherding civilians along with the bodies of those killed to different parts of the plant.

Without refrigeration, the bodies of the dead have been packed in plastic bags and are rotting, but the fighters remain committed to preventing them from falling into the hands of the Russian forces.

“Almost everywhere, they are carrying corpses with them,” said Tytarenko. “They deserve to be evacuated - those who are alive, injured, and dead.”

3.58am BST

All women and children evacuated from Azovstal, says Zelenskiy

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that over 300 civilians had been rescued from Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, where they had been trapped for 72 days.

Speaking in his nightly Telegram address, he said:“I am grateful to the teams of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations Organisation, who helped us organise the first phase of the evacuation missions from Azovstal,” Zelenskiy said in a video posted to Telegram.

However, while the Ukrainian government said that “all women, children and the elderly” had been evacuated , there were still doctors and soldiers, including many wounded, stuck in the bunkers of the Mariupol steel plant, which is still undergoing vicious shelling and attacks by Russian forces.

Ukraine on Saturday urged aid agency Doctors Without Borders (MSF) to evacuate its soldiers from their last holdout in Mariupol.

Ukraine “calls on MSF to organise a mission to evacuate the defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal and provide medical care to the wounded people, whose human rights were violated by Russian Federation,” the ministry of reintegration of temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine wrote in a statement in English.

They have been “for 72 days in a row under... ongoing shelling and attacks by the Russian army”, it added.

“Now, there is a lack of medicines, water and food, wounded soldiers are dying because of gangrene and sepsis.”

3.55am BST

Good morning and welcome to the Guardian’s live coverage of the war in Ukraine.

Here are the latest developments: