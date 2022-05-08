ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga Police searching for suspect who stole a woman's purse and vehicle Saturday

By WTVC
WTVCFOX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHamilton County, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Auto Crimes Unit is asking for assistance...

foxchattanooga.com

Comments / 6

WDEF

Two teens charged with fatal beating of dog caught on video

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The investigation started Tuesday with several complaints to Cleveland Police about a graphic video when a young man kills a dog with a large stick. Bradley County and Cleveland investigators found it happened in the southern part of the County on Carter Road. They have...
CLEVELAND, TN
wvlt.tv

Authorities searching for missing McMinn Co. runaway

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office has asked for information to assist in locating a missing runaway teenage girl. Karis Hopper, 15, reportedly ran away from her home on Country Road 275 near Niota on Sunday, May 8, around 6:00 p.m. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said she was reported to have left in a small dark pickup truck.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Crime & Safety
WTVCFOX

Man stabbed in on Cleveland street, police looking for suspect

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Cleveland Police need your help finding the person who stabbed a man near a liquor store in Cleveland last Thursday, May 5th. CPD spokeswoman Sgt. Evie West says officers were called to 1800 Dalton Pike at the Eagle Liquor Store. EMS crews took the victim to...
CLEVELAND, TN
#Chattanooga Police
WDEF

Cleveland Police ask for information on stabbing case

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police are asking for the public’s help in their investigation into a stabbing last week at a liquor store. It happened Thursday night around 9 PM at the Eagle Liquor Store at 1800 Dalton Pike. Investigators believe that Jason Myers was in a...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Hamilton Co. Deputy Involved in Patrol Car Crash

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a wreck involving a Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy. It happened in the 14800 block of Highway 27 (Dayton Pike) on Wednesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says the deputy was in a patrol car. Medical personnel are...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Andy Ledford charged with business robbery

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office has charged Andy Ledford with a burglary early Tuesday morning. A business owner contract the department around 4 AM that his surveillance system alerted him that a man was going through his warehouse and office space. They also got...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WSOC Charlotte

Tennessee man accused of attacking mother, destroying grandmother’s oxygen tank

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man has been arrested after allegedly attacking his mother and destroying his grandmother’s oxygen tank during an argument on Monday. WVLT says when officers arrived at the home after 11 a.m. Monday, they spoke with a woman who told them her son, Dontae Hammond, 20, was angry and yelled at her while pinning her to a table. She told officers she was able to get free, but Hammond allegedly threw her onto the couch and choked her while hitting her head against the wall.
TENNESSEE STATE
Public Safety
Public Safety
WTVCFOX

GBI: Man who fired weapon at group of children shot by officer

ATLANTA (WGXA) -- An Atlanta man who shot a handgun in the direction of a group of children waiting for a school bus was shot by police. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the incident unfolded on the morning of Monday, May 9. Around 7:15 a.m., Atlanta police took...
ATLANTA, GA
weisradio.com

Victims Names Released in Fatal Northwest Georgia Auto Accident

The names of the two people fatally injured in a two-vehicle collision, taking place on Monday morning in Chattooga County in northwest Georgia, have now been released. Georgia State Patrol units responded to that crash on the Trion-Teloga Road just east of Bankey Farm Road at 11:42am; according to that report, a 2000 Honda Accord had been traveling east on Trion-Teloga Road, then crossed the center line, striking a 2002 Chevrolet 2500 pickup, going in the opposite direction. Following impact, the pickup left the roadway, went down an embankment, then overturned. The driver had to be ait-lifted to Erlanger Medical Center and was listed in critical condition; meanwhile a female passenger in that truck was taken by ambulance to the Atrium Medical Center in Rome, listed in stable condition.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Lottery machine stolen during Albany liquor store burglary

ALBANY, GA – Albany Police are looking for the suspect or suspects who recently cleaned out an Albany bottle shop. Police say a little before 9:30 Monday morning, officers responded to a burglary call in the 1300 Block of E. Broad Ave. The owner of the Ajax Liquor Store...
ALBANY, GA
WTVCFOX

Athens man charged in 2021 Etowah apartment fire, TBI says

ETOWAH, Tenn. — An Athens mans is facing charges for intentionally setting an Etowah apartment complex on fire in 2021, the TBI says. On December 29th, 2021, the TBI says crews responded to a structure fire at an apartment complex on 5th Street in Etowah. During the course of...
ETOWAH, TN

