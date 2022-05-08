ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Two men get into fight, tumble onto Brooklyn subway tracks

By Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

Two men got into a fight and then tumbled onto the tracks at a subway station in Brooklyn.

Police say the instigator chased the victim with a knife and knocked them both onto the tracks at Broadway Junction on Wednesday night.

The suspect then slashed the victim on his head and chest.

Both men managed to get off the tracks without getting hit by a train.

The victim received treatment.

Police are still searching for the slasher.



Comments / 22

Rhaze Lanore
3d ago

makes no sense... I like in Brooklyn NY... this subway has a whole police precinct in it smh.... the cops are a joke....

Reply(9)
10
Robert Bellone
3d ago

take away cops ability to be cops......you get what you deserve nyc, eat your dish served cold and don't whine about it.

Reply(3)
7
