SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Police are trying to identify a man who they claim is impersonating local firefighters to solicit donations. According to Savannah Police, they have received several reports of a man visiting businesses claiming to be collecting donations for a firefighter with cancer. He told businesses he was affiliated with Savannah Fire and Chatham Fire while soliciting the donations. Both departments confirmed the man is not associated with them.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO