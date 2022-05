ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - River Bluff Nursing Home in Rockford showed its appreciation Monday afternoon with a party many said they won’t forget. Friends, family and staff enjoyed free cotton candy, popcorn and snow cones while getting their dancing shoes on to live music. Residents also got a laugh watching the nurses compete in a wheelchair race, all while wearing spunky hats. Many seniors at the facility said it feels like the first time they’ve come together to celebrate in what feels like forever.

