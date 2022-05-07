ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando City 2022 Match Preview: CF Montreal (Pt. 2)

By Christopher Adams
 3 days ago

Orlando's in decent enough form and a strong team, but Montreal is...

CBS New York

Long helps Red Bulls to 1-1 tie with Timbers

HARRISON, N.J. — Aaron Long scored the equalizer for the New York Red Bulls in a 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers on Saturday.Long scored the equalizer for the Red Bulls (5-2-3) in the 67th minute, assisted by Dylan Nealis.Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored the lone goal for the Timbers (2-3-6).The Red Bulls outshot the Timbers 10-6, with three shots on goal to one for the Timbers.David Bingham had two saves for the Timbers.Both teams next play Saturday. The Red Bulls visit the Philadelphia Union and the Timbers host Sporting Kansas City.
HARRISON, NJ
CBS New York

New York City FC, Sporting Kansas City draw

NEW YORK — Sean Johnson made three saves for New York City FC and Tim Melia had two saves for Sporting Kansas City in a 0-0 draw Saturday.NYCFC (4-3-2) outshot Sporting KC (2-6-3) 11-6, with two shots on goal to three for Sporting KC.Both teams next play Saturday. NYCFC hosts the Columbus Crew and Sporting KC visits the Portland Timbers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

MLS Power Rankings: Nashville reaps home comforts while Montreal cements contender status

Our leading trio has been reasonably well established for some time, but it's the teams nipping at the heels of LAFC, the Philadelphia Union and the LA Galaxy that are making power moves in our Power Rankings. After spending two full months on the road to start the season, Nashville SC is beginning to reap the rewards of home cooking, while CF Montreal is demonstrating it's a genuine contender in the Eastern Conference.
ORLANDO, FL
WKRN News 2

Nashville SC earns first win at Geodis Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Dave Romney broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the 63rd minute, C.J. Sapong scored in stoppage time and Nashville SC notched its first win in its new home with a 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake in MLS play. Joe Willis saved the only two shots he faced for […]
NASHVILLE, TN
Decider.com

Where To Watch Suns vs. Mavericks Game 5: Start Time, Channel, Live Stream Info

Tied at two games apiece, the Suns and Mavericks head back to Phoenix for pivotal Game 5! What’s better than a Game 5? Two Game 5s! Phoenix and Miami waltzed into their Friday night matchups with 2-0 series leads. But what a difference a long weekend makes, right? Both the 76ers and Mavs rallied (the series doesn’t start until the home team loses!) as both matchups are now a best-of-three affair. The Suns looked lost on the road, with Chris Paul fouling out of Game 4 after only 23 minutes of action. Can the Suns get back on track, or will...
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

NHL Playoffs Odds: Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game 5 prediction, odds and pick – 5/10/2022

Game five is underway in Toronto as the Maple Leafs will play host to the Tampa Bay Lightning once again. Toronto won game one at home and then out of nowhere, their momentum disappeared as the Lightning came back and won game two. Games three and four had the exact same effect. If the trend were to continue, the Maple Leafs should be looking at another win tonight to take the lead back in the series before heading back down to Tampa Bay for game six. With that, it’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Lightning-Maple Leafs prediction and pick.
LOMPOC, CA
NHL

Devils Have 8.5% Chance to Pick First | BLOG

The order for the first 16 picks of the 2022 NHL Draft will be determined tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET at the NHL Draft Lottery. There will be two lottery drawings, one for the first pick and one for the second pick. Once the top two picks have been determined, clubs will fall into place based on the order of their finish this past season.
NHL
theScore

NHL Tuesday best bets: Leafs, Wild to prevail at home

Monday was a good night for our best bets - the Calgary Flames and Colorado Avalanche both came through with regulation victories. After backing a pair of road sides, we'll flip the switch and try our luck with two home teams Tuesday night. Lightning (+105) @ Maple Leafs (-125) This...
NHL

