Hopkinsville, KY

Crofton Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Single-Vehicle Wreck

By News Edge Newsroom
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wreck on Cox Mill Road at the intersection of Pyle Lane injured a Crofton...

Teenager Injured In Quisenberry Lane Rollover Crash

A wreck on Quisenberry Lane in Christian County sent a teenager to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck was westbound when the driver lost control causing the truck to run off the road and overturn. The driver was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Two Injured In South Virginia Street Wreck

A wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville sent two Hopkinsville women to the hospital Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 31-year-old Robin Osland was attempting to cross South Virginia Street from Morningside Drive and pulled into the path of a car driven by 39-year-old Pamela Montgomery that was on South Virginia Street.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Name Released In Glass Avenue Crash

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a wreck on Glass Avenue in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 3 pm a car driven by 38-year-old Gregory Shemwell of Hopkinsville was heading towards North Drive when it crossed the center line and hit an SUV driven by 48-year-old Rita Williams.
More Details Released In Hopkinsville Pursuit

More details have been released about a pursuit that started on Eagle Way in the area of Eagle Cove Drive in Hopkinsville that led to a wreck involving law enforcement Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop a car for a headlight violation and the driver...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Robbery

A Hopkinsville woman was charged with robbery after an altercation on South Main Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 30-year-old Sherri Schultz took a woman’s purse, cellphone, and headphones by force and fled the area. She was located on South Fowler Avenue and charged with second-degree robbery.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hopkinsville Woman Gets Nine Years for Ramming House, Police Cars

A Hopkinsville woman was sentenced to nine years in prison Wednesday in Christian County Circuit Court on charges stemming from an incident last August where she drove her car into her ex-boyfriend’s house. 54-year-old Betty Ware was given the sentence by Judge Andrew Self. Ware was arrested by Hopkinsville...
Crews respond to crash at Highway 41 and Riverside

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Dispatchers say it happened in a northbound lane of Highway 41 at Riverside. Officials said it was being called an accident with injuries. We will update this story once more information is available.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Hopkinsville Man Shot Last Week Has Bond Revoked

A Hopkinsville man shot last week during an altercation at Woodland Heights saw his bond revoked Wednesday in Christian County Circuit Court. Judge Andrew Self revoked the bond of 36-year-old Dellondo Ross, who had previously been charged with first-degree burglary. While the defense stated a resolution could be close, Judge...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hopkinsville Woman Charged After Hit-And-Run Crash

A Hopkinsville woman was charged with DUI and fleeing from police after a wreck on South Liberty Street in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 32-year-old Nastacha Moore struck two vehicles and then drove off before law enforcement arrived. Police reportedly located her vehicle in the area and tried to...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Man Flown To Hospital After Cutting His Hand

A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after cutting his hand on a saw in Christian County Thursday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say the man cut his hand on a saw at a sawmill on Harmony Grove Road. The man was taken to a waiting helicopter at Sinking...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Paris Driver Injured in Murray Wreck

The Murray Police Department responded to an injury collision on South 12th Street at Story Ave. Friday May 6, 2022, at 6 p.m. Upon arrival officers spoke with Angela Matheny (52) of Murray, Kentucky., and she stated that she was pulling onto 12th Street from Story Ave. in an attempt to enter the northbound lane. She stated that she did not see the other vehicle until it was too late and her vehicle struck the vehicle driven by Tion Easley. Officers then spoke with Tion Easley (20) of Paris, Tennessee. Mr. Easley stated that he was traveling south on 12th Street when a vehicle pulled off of Story Ave. and struck his vehicle.
PARIS, TN
North McPherson Street Murder Suspect Arraigned

A Hopkinsville man charged with murder after a man’s body was found inside a home on North McPherson Avenue was arraigned in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday morning. According to court records, 31-year old Lance Bowden appeared with public defender, Munroe Graham, before Chief Circuit Judge John Atkins where they waived formal reading of the indictment and a not guilty plea was entered.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Woman Injured In Christian County Rollover Crash

A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Madisonville Road in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Savanna Gardner was southbound when her tire blew causing her to lose control of her vehicle and run off the road and the vehicle to overturn. Gardner...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Christian County Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charges

A traffic stop on Lake Morris Road in Christian County led to drug charges for a Hopkinsville man Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. John Quarles says he stopped 29-year-old John Perrine for an expired tag and during the stop, he admitted to having a little spice in his possession.
WEHT/WTVW

Pedestrian identified in New Hartford Road accident

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The deceased pedestrian from Friday’s wreck in Daviess County has been identified. According to Daviess County Coroner Jeff Jones, the victim in last Friday morning’s collision between a person and a vehicle is identified as Jeremy Brannan, 45. Police say they’re still working on the crash reconstruction as part of […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Montgomery County inmate found unresponsive at jail, dies

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An inmate died after he was found unresponsive in the Montgomery County Jail last week, the sheriff’s office confirmed. John Murray was arrested on May 5 on a DUI charge and was unsuccessful at posting bond. He went through medical screening and was assigned a cell.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN

