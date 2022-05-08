Hopkinsville Woman Reports Gun Stolen

A Hopkinsville woman was sentenced to nine years in prison Wednesday in Christian County Circuit Court on charges stemming from an incident last August where she drove her car into her ex-boyfriend’s house. 54-year-old Betty Ware was given the sentence by Judge Andrew Self. Ware was arrested by Hopkinsville...
A Hopkinsville man shot last week during an altercation at Woodland Heights saw his bond revoked Wednesday in Christian County Circuit Court. Judge Andrew Self revoked the bond of 36-year-old Dellondo Ross, who had previously been charged with first-degree burglary. While the defense stated a resolution could be close, Judge...
Additional details have been released on a pursuit that led to a Christian County sheriff’s deputy and Hopkinsville police officer being injured in an accident at Ninth and Main Street in Hopkinsville early Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriffs’ Sgt. John Quarles initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in...
More details have been released about a pursuit that started on Eagle Way in the area of Eagle Cove Drive in Hopkinsville that led to a wreck involving law enforcement Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop a car for a headlight violation and the driver...
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WZTV) — Two law enforcement officers in Kentucky were injured Thursday morning during a police pursuit involving Tennessee residents. According to the Christian County Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near Fort Campbell Boulevard and Eagle Way Bypass. The vehicle reportedly refused to stop and a pursuit through Hopkinsville ensued.
A Hopkinsville man charged with murder after a man’s body was found inside a home on North McPherson Avenue was arraigned in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday morning. According to court records, 31-year old Lance Bowden appeared with public defender, Munroe Graham, before Chief Circuit Judge John Atkins where they waived formal reading of the indictment and a not guilty plea was entered.
Guthrie police arrested a Springfield, Tennessee woman Tuesday afternoon on a felony forgery charge. Chief Dean Blumel was called to the Elkton Bank & Trust, where 27-year old Jennifer Braswell was attempting to cash a check that a police report says had clearly been altered from $22.21 to $2,200.21. The...
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a wreck on Glass Avenue in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 3 pm a car driven by 38-year-old Gregory Shemwell of Hopkinsville was heading towards North Drive when it crossed the center line and hit an SUV driven by 48-year-old Rita Williams.
A wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville sent two Hopkinsville women to the hospital Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 31-year-old Robin Osland was attempting to cross South Virginia Street from Morningside Drive and pulled into the path of a car driven by 39-year-old Pamela Montgomery that was on South Virginia Street.
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - It was an ordinary tow that suddenly had the nation’s attention when an abandoned car towed by a Williamson County company turned out to belong to high-profile fugitives Casey White and Vicky White. Heithcock Towing, owned by Albert Lovell, had towed the orange Ford Edge...
A Williamson County Sheriff’s Office traffic stop Tuesday night turned into a drug bust worth thousands of dollars. Deputy Hayden Smith, a WCSO K9 deputy, stopped a speeding car on Interstate 65 near the Saturn Parkway exit shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday night. The WCSO said the unidentified driver...
A convicted felon was arrested in Princeton after authorities said he was found in possession of a handgun and marijuana on Tuesday. Princeton police said they saw 42-year old Michael P. Peck driving on a suspended license. A search of the car reportedly uncovered a handgun and pot. Peck was...
A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a 2006 murder that occurred on Greenville Road in Christian County. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Department, the United States Marshal Service informed deputies of an indictment arrest warrant issued for Lashanda Bell—also known as Lashanda Person—who was believed to be residing in Union County. Bell was taken into custody in Sturgis, Kentucky Wednesday morning and charged with murder and first-degree robbery.
A robbery investigation on Younglove Street Monday night led to two arrests on gun-related charges. Officers responded to a home in the 900 block of Younglove about 9 p.m. for reports that suspects had forced their way inside a home and demanded money. Police located a vehicle matching the description...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green has returned an indictment against an Allen County man for drugs and guns. Court documents say Timothy Harrison of Scottsville possessed with the intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine. Harrison also had a Ruger wrangler...
