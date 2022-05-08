Hopkinsville Woman Reports Gun Stolen

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a 2006 murder that occurred on Greenville Road in Christian County. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Department, the United States Marshal Service informed deputies of an indictment arrest warrant issued for Lashanda Bell—also known as Lashanda Person—who was believed to be residing in Union County. Bell was taken into custody in Sturgis, Kentucky Wednesday morning and charged with murder and first-degree robbery.

