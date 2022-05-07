ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Gas, diapers, essential items will be tax-free in Florida

By 850 WFTL
foxsports640.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a tax...

www.foxsports640.com

Comments / 0

Related
The New York Times

Disney to Lose Special Tax Status in Florida Amid ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Clash

FILE — People at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on July 11, 2020. (Eve Edelheit/The New York Times) Disney employs 38 lobbyists in Florida’s capital. Each election cycle, the company gives generous campaign contributions to Florida candidates on both sides of the political aisle. Its theme park mega-resort near Orlando attracts around 50 million visitors a year, powering a Central Florida tourism economy that annually generates more than $5 billion in local and state tax revenue.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
POLITICO

Big ruling could upend Florida governor's race

Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Breaking — POLITICO’s story that a draft opinion shows a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court has already voted to overturn the 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision on abortion drew swift and immediate reaction from Republicans and Democrats on Monday night. And it is a reminder that such a ruling could become a major factor in this year’s elections, including the upcoming primary for governor.
FLORIDA STATE
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Florida Phoenix

With solar bill veto, Florida Gov. DeSantis slips into something more liberal

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The governor was trying to make a point about cartoons the other day when his memory got fogged by false nostalgia. That’s likely to happen when your sparring partner is a gigantic mouse. Gov. Ron DeSantis, while stumping for a fellow Republican in Nevada, claimed the evil animation cabal from Disney was slipping hidden messages […] The post With solar bill veto, Florida Gov. DeSantis slips into something more liberal appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diaper
Daily Mail

Democratic Florida Gov. candidate Nikki Fried becomes one of the first her colleagues to publicly take off her mask on a plane and then says it was HER PARTY that made it possible to 'get back to normal'

Florida's Democratic Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried celebrated the end of the public transit mask mandate with a photo of her bare face on an airplane, while claiming that her party made that moment possible. 'Peace out to the TSA mask mandate, but also peace and respect to others, whether wearing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Abby Joseph

The 3 Best Beaches in Florida

Florida's coastline provides a wealth of vacation options for people from all walks of life. Whether you're looking for a family-friendly spot to enjoy the sun and sand or a party-centric venue where you can let loose and have some fun, there's sure to be a beach in Florida that's perfect for you. And with almost 1,200 miles of coastline, you'll have plenty of beaches to choose from! So pack your bags and head down to the Sunshine State for some sun, surf, and sand. You won't regret it.
FLORIDA STATE
Ash Jurberg

The 9th grade dropout giving away millions in Florida

Herbert "Herbie" Wertheim has led a very interesting life. I write a lot about business leaders and entrepreneurs, but few have done as much as Herbie Wertheim. He grew up in a disadvantaged home, dropped out of high school in ninth grade, and avoided the Miami Juvenile Detention System for truancy by joining the US Navy at the age of 17.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy