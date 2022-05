EDWARDSVILLE – The Calhoun Warriors went big-game hunting Wednesday night in Edwardsville. The Warriors did not bag a Tiger, but they did hit a different target. Edwardsville rode the left arm of senior Ryleigh Owens to a 4-0 victory over Calhoun at the District 7 Sports Complex. Edwardsville is 20-1. Calhoun is 20-8. It was a late addition to the schedule, with the Tigers granting Calhoun’s request for a game by playing two after Edwardsville shut out Alton 8-0 Wednesday afternoon in a Southwestern Conference date.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO