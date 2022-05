Luaka Bop continues to do the lord’s work: following last month’s release of Pastor Champion’s fervent gospel, now, a reissue of the ultra-rare 1975 record, When Do We Get Paid, by teenage family gospel band the Staple Jr. Singers. Annie Brown Caldwell (14, vocals), A.R.C. Brown (15, guitar), and Edward Brown (16, vocals) grew up in Aberdeen, Mississippi, and started playing school talent shows, local churches, and neighborhood front yards. As their reputation grew, they soon started booking weekend shows across the Delta and the Bible Belt, and pressed their own copies of their sole record to be sold and shows and on their front lawn.

2 DAYS AGO