Logistics Advisory Market to Witness Stunning Growth By 2027 | Rhenus Logistics, McKinsey & Company, Booz Allen Hamilton

 3 days ago

The Latest Released Worldwide Logistics Advisory market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Worldwide Logistics Advisory market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify...

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Online On-demand Services Market Size to Grow by USD 1.77 Trillion in Europe | Driven by Advantages of Online on-demand Services Platforms | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Online On-demand Services Market Value in Europe is set to grow by USD 1.77 trillion, progressing at a CAGR of 58.3% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The market is segmented by service (home services, construction services, transportation services, finance and legal services, and others) and geography (UK, Sweden, Germany, The Netherlands, and Rest of Europe).
MARKETS
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves National Truckload Index (NTI)

FreightWaves National Truckload Index (NTI) is a seven-day moving average of spot rates that measures the U.S. for-hire, over-the-road dry van trucking market:. A real-time proxy for the health of the national supply chain used by freight and non-freight businesses to make more accurate decisions. Historical and daily NTI data available only through FreightWaves.
INDUSTRY
WWD

Salvatore Ferragamo CEO Marco Gobbetti Aiming to Double Company Revenues

MILAN — “Opportunity” was one of the recurring words Marco Gobbetti, chief executive officer and general manager of Salvatore Ferragamo, used Tuesday evening during a conference call with analysts to comment on the luxury company’s first quarter results. So much opportunity does he see for the...
BUSINESS
World Economic Forum

AI Procurement in a Box: Lessons in best practice from Brazil

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. Artificial intelligence (AI) technology is playing an ever-increasing role in public sector operations around the world. Governments need to rethink AI procurement with a focus on innovation, efficiency and ethics, but...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mckinsey Company#Market Competition#Market Research#Rhenus Logistics#Logistics Executive Group#Jusda Europe#Pla#Bain Company#Cushman Wakefield#Bae Systems#Boeing#Raytheon#Toc
freightwaves.com

Automation and technology to improve overall broker experience

The freight and logistics industry never sleeps. With drivers on the road at all hours of the night, others in the industry loading and shipping, and people across the world waiting for packages, there is always a need for quick service and updates around the clock, making it vital for companies to upgrade their technology.
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
freightwaves.com

Volvo, DHL get ready for hub-to-hub autonomous trucking

Volvo Autonomous Solutions (VAS) will work with logistics provider DHL Supply Chain on hub-to-hub autonomous freight hauling, joining a rush of fleets and autonomous startups envisioning the future road without human drivers. The key detail missing is when the program starts. VAS said that would come later. Volvo VNL long-haul...
ECONOMY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

NFT Market Valuation to Rise To Over $13B By 2027: Report

NFTs will get more space in sectors like fashion, retail, and supply chain management in the coming years. APAC countries are emerging toward constant developments to give NFT creators and buyers equal opportunities. According to a report published by the research firm MarketsandMarkets, the NFT sector could be worth over...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TechRadar

AWS is spending billions on five new data centers

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced it intends to spend almost $12 billion on five new data centers in Morrow County near Portland, Oregon. The cloud hosting division of the tech giant said that the investment will more than double the size of its operations in the relatively rural region.
MORROW COUNTY, OR

