Los Angeles, CA

Mike Hagerty, 'Friends' and 'Somebody Somewhere' actor, dead at 67

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rUrjI_0fWcDFNc00 Mike Hagerty, a character actor known for his roles in shows like "Friends" and films like "Overboard," has passed away, Bridget Everett, his costar in HBO's "Somebody Somewhere," said in an Instagram post.

"With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles. A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life," the statement said.

Hagerty played Everett's father on the HBO series.

"I loved Mike the instant I met him," Everett added in another post. "He was so special. Warm, funny, never met a stranger. We are devastated he has passed."

Through the years the actor amassed a long list of TV guest roles, primarily in comedies, but also in dramas like "ER" and "Deadwood."

In addition to "Friends," where he played the building super Mr. Treeger, he appeared in a memorable episode of "Seinfeld" as a clothing-store owner and had recurring roles in the comedies "Lucky Louie" (starring Louis C.K.), "The George Carlin Show" and more recently "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

Actor and director Jay Duplass added in a Tweet: "Mike Hagerty was a great actor and a great man. I'm going to miss him. He lives forever in our hearts."

Hagerty is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, her wife Kathleen O'Rourke, and their daughter Meg, according to Everett's post.

