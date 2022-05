LAMH viewers have accused Destiny Payton-Williams of being too tight-lipped about her divorce. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Destiny Payton-Williams shocked fans when she announced her divorce on the show. The first time viewers met Destiny she was married to Martell Holt’s friend, La’Berrick Williams. And Destiny took issue with Kimmi Scott’s green screen comments. The couples hung out, but Kimmi said she didn’t know much about La’Berrick. And all she knew about him is he makes “good chicken” at his restaurant. Destiny eventually confronted Kimmi about this. Kimmi was caught off guard because she thought her comment was harmless. So she felt like Destiny overreacted because she wanted to have a moment on the show as a newbie. However, she and Destiny were able to hash things out.

TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP ・ 10 DAYS AGO