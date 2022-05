Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and several City departments and agencies announced a variety of summer youth programming, including the 2022 One Summer Chicago (OSC) application. OSC 2022 will run from July 5 to August 12 and marks the return of in-person job and life-skills training for youth ages 14 to 24. Young people can apply at OneSummerChicago.org up until the June 10 deadline. The OSC 2022 portfolio will support young people as they participate in career exploration opportunities and strengthen their own neighborhoods, providing positive summer activities that support individual and community growth. Of the youth surveyed last year, 87% reported strengthening their skills and abilities.

