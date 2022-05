Corinth City Manager Edwin “Bob” Hart died on April 29. He was 69. Hart had a 46-year career in city management across Texas. He was appointed city manager by the Corinth City Council in January 2017 and “was a catalyst for economic development regional partnerships and created numerous opportunities that will last for generations to come,” according to the city of Corinth. In Corinth, he worked with the Lake Cities’ managers to create regional broadband partnerships to allow for accessible internet options. An advocate for economic growth, Hart worked to develop the Agora at Corinth project, a kickstart to the future of Corinth.

