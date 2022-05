Michael Chandler’s most recent knockout win is going to be replayed a million different times from a million different angles. Footage uploaded by UFC bantamweight Randy Costa has given us one of the best angles yet of Chandler’s unbelievable front kick knockout of Tony Ferguson at UFC 274, as we get a clear shot of the KO blow that sent the former interim lightweight champion crashing to the canvas and the fans at Footprint Center in Phoenix into a frenzy.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO