Critics Erupt After Clarence Thomas Tells Americans To Deal With It On Roe v. Wade

Critics were stunned Saturday after Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas scolded Americans for not accepting controversial rulings — after his own wife battled against the results of a legitimate presidential election.

Thomas chided a distraught public in comments Friday at a judicial conference in Atlanta following the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion that would gut Roe v. Wade and a half-century of the right to an abortion.

He complained that Americans are “addicted” to results they want — while “not living with” rulings they oppose. He warned that the court will not be “bullied” in the face of protest. Declining respect for the law and institutions, Thomas warned, “bodes ill for a free society.”

Thomas detractors were agog. Not only has his wife, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas , refused to “live with” the presidential election, he was the sole Supreme Court justice to vote that former President Donald Trump should not have to release his White House documents to the House committee investigating last year’s insurrection.

Ginni Thomas, who had special access to the Trump administration because of her husband’s position, peppered then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows with dozens of texts as she worked feverishly to upend the results of the election. That revelation in March triggered calls for Justice Thomas to recuse himself from all insurrection issues — or be impeached .

Thomas has also repeatedly attempted to rip up legal precedence set by the court.

“The irony is so thick you wonder if it’s maybe a Clarence Thomas impersonator,” former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman said on MSNBC Saturday.

“Among other things, this is a guy who has spent a lifetime trying to take a battering ram to all the Supreme Court major precedents” of law, Litman added. “He’s now saying people don’t respect the law enough. That’s even leaving aside all the controversies he has engendered, as has his wife. It’s just ... remarkable.”

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) wrote that it’s the Supreme Court aiming to “bully” women “into having government-mandated pregnancies.”

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) pointed out even before the speech that both Thomas and conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh were questioned about credible accusations of sexual misconduct in their confirmation hearings, yet are deciding reproductive rights for women.

And that was just the beginning.

