Sacramento, CA

Friend Identifies 2 Victims Killed in Crash in Marin Headlands

By Christie Smith
NBC Bay Area
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA friend has identified the two victims, who were killed after their plane crashed in Marin Headlands Friday. The victims' friend told NBC Bay Area Saturday that the two killed in Friday's crash were Mike Briare and Jennifer Fox of Sacramento. According to our NBC affiliate KCRA, Fox was...

