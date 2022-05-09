ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Our Neighborhood on Monday

By Julie Laakko Swanson
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
 5 days ago
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Intelligencer requests briefs be submitted at least 10 days prior to the desired publication date. Due to the volume of community-submitted briefs, the content may be published within 10 days of submission. Holidays and weather forecasts may impact some events. The Intelligencer cannot guarantee that submission will be published.

Monday, May 9

Coventry Crafters

6-7:30 p.m. at the Edwardsville Public Library. 18+. Crafters bring your portable projects such as needlework, quilting, scrapbooking, knitting and more and enjoy company and conversation.

Bingo Every Monday

7 p.m. at the Edwardsville American Legion Post 199, 58 South State Rt. 157, Edwardsville. Features 21 games including Racehorse, Bonanza, Ed’s Lucky Number, Lightning Round and $500 Cover All. Food and drinks are available.

Tuesday, May 10

Cribbage Club

6 p.m. at Camelot Bowling Alley, 801 Beltline Road, Collinsville. Beginners welcome, free to attend. Contact Phil (618) 288-7910 or Susan at (618) 978-1664 for more information.

Pasta Dinner Every Tuesday

3-8 p.m. Dine-in or Carryout at the Edwardsville American Legion Post 199, 58 South State Rt. Edwardsville. Pasta of the week served with salad. 618-656-9774

Southern Illinois PAL

7-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. The Southern Illinois Parents of Addicted Loved Ones group meets each week to provide hope through education and support. For parents and loved ones over the age of 18 who have someone in their life who is struggling with or recovering from substance use. PAL respects anonymity and is free of charge. Contact Craig at 618-567-6095 to receive the link for the Zoom meeting or for questions. More information can be found at www.palgroup.org .

Coyotes: Friend or Foe?

6:30-7:30 p.m. at Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton. Meet the speaker at 5 p.m. This event has a virtual option on Zoom. To register, visit https://www.sierraclub.org/illinois/piasa-palisades and click the Events tab. Learn about coyotes from local wildlife expert Kerry Lennartz. Her talk will focus on the behavior and habits of this species, their important role in the ecosystems they live in as well as management strategies and ways to foster peaceful coexistence. Kerry works at the Tree House Wildlife Center as a wildlife rehabilitator and she will bring a special Treehouse resident or two. To register to attend this event in-person or through Zoom RSVP via https://bit.ly/MayCoyoteSpeaker .

Thursday, May 12

Madison County Genealogical Society

6:30 p.m. in the Community Room of the Edwardsville Public Room. Mike Slater will speak on using ancestry DNA. Guests welcome.

NAMI Meeting

7-8:30 p.m via Zoom. The National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) family support meetings may also be in person. To receive the link for a Zoom meeting or address for an in-person meeting contact Pat Rudloff, silverlining6@charter.net.

Chicken Dinner Every Thursday

4-8 p.m. Dine-in or Carryout at the Edwardsville American Legion Post 199, 58 South State Rt. 157, Edwardsville. Two or four pieces of chicken and vegetables, mashed potatoes and gravy and a biscuit. 618-656-9774

Friday, May 13

Fish Fry Every Friday

11 a.m.-8 p.m. Dine-in or Carryout at the Edwardsville American Legion Post 199, 58 South State Rt. 157, Edwardsville. Two pieces of cod or one catfish filet and sides. 618-656-9774

Fish Fry

4:30-8 p.m. at the Edwardsville Moose, 7371 Marine Road, Edwardsville. Dine-in and carryout options. 618-656-5051

Saturday, May 14

Read to a Dog

10-11 a.m. at the Edwardsville Public Library. Max the golden retriever will be visiting the library and wants to listen to you read. Each reader will have 15 minutes to read a story of their choice to Max. Registration Required.

Sunday, May 15

Chicken Dinner

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Edwardsville Moose Lodge at 7371 Marine Road, Rt. 143. Dinners are $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under. Dine-in dinner includes all you can eat chicken as well as mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, green beans, salad, tea and coffee. Carry-out also available for ½ chicken and sides. 656-5056.

Monday, May 16

Bingo Every Monday

7 p.m. at the Edwardsville American Legion Post 199, 58 South State Rt. 157, Edwardsville. Features 21 games including Racehorse, Bonanza, Ed’s Lucky Number, Lightning Round and $500 Cover All. Food and drinks are available.

Woodlawn Cemetery Board

7 p.m. in the Woodlawn Chapel. All are invited to attend, whether you are a lot owner or have considered purchasing a lot.

Daughters of Isabella O’Reilly Circle 218 Meeting

6:30 p.m. at The Hall, 7132 Marine Road. Those that are interested in more information to join may contact daughtersofisabella218@gmail.com.

Tuesday, May 17

Cribbage Club

6 p.m. at Camelot Bowling Alley, 801 Beltline Road, Collinsville. Beginners welcome, free to attend. Contact Phil (618) 288-7910 or Susan at (618) 978-1664 for more information.

Pasta Dinner Every Tuesday

3-8 p.m. Dine-in or Carryout at the Edwardsville American Legion Post 199, 58 South State Rt. Edwardsville. Pasta of the week served with salad. 618-656-9774

Southern Illinois PAL

7-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. The Southern Illinois Parents of Addicted Loved Ones group meets each week to provide hope through education and support. For parents and loved ones over the age of 18 who have someone in their life who is struggling with or recovering from substance use. PAL respects anonymity and is free of charge. Contact Craig at 618-567-6095 to receive the link for the Zoom meeting or for questions. More information can be found at www.palgroup.org .

Wednesday, May 18

Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body

6 p.m. at the Edwardsville Public Library. Join in to learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement and use hands-on tools to help you incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging. Presented by Alzheimer's Association. To register visit: https://tinyurl.com/EPL3022

A Virtual Evening with Michelle Zauner

7 p.m. on Zoom. Sponsored by the Edwardsville Public Library. Musician and author Michelle Zauner discusses her music career and her beloved bestseller "Crying in H Mart," her memoir about growing up Korean American, losing her mother and forging her own identity was a New York Times notable book of the year. Register at https://bit.ly/May18_MichelleZauner.

Thursday, May 19

NAMI Meeting

7-8:30 p.m via Zoom. The National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) family support meetings may also be in person. To receive the link for a Zoom meeting or address for an in-person meeting contact Pat Rudloff, silverlining6@charter.net.

Chicken Dinner Every Thursday

4-8 p.m. Dine-in or Carryout at the Edwardsville American Legion Post 199, 58 South State Rt. 157, Edwardsville. Two or four pieces of chicken and vegetables, mashed potatoes and gravy and a biscuit. 618-656-9774

Movie Matinee

12 p.m. at the Edwardsville Public Library. 18+. Bring a lunch and they’ll provide drinks and popcorn. For movie titles call the library at 618-692-7556 x 4 or visit www.edwarsvillelibrary.org

EPL Book Club

6:30 p.m. at the Edwardsville Public Library. 18+. Newcomers always welcome. They will be reading “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner. Extra books are available for checkout at the library.

Friday, May 20

Fish Fry Every Friday

11 a.m.-8 p.m. Dine-in or Carryout at the Edwardsville American Legion Post 199, 58 South State Rt. 157, Edwardsville. Two pieces of cod or one catfish filet and sides. 618-656-9774

Fish Fry

4:30-8 p.m. at the Edwardsville Moose, 7371 Marine Road, Edwardsville. Dine-in and carryout options. 618-656-5051

Cemetery Restoration Workshop Registration

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 7201 West Main Street, Maryville. Guided by professional instructors. Register by Friday, May 13. $75 registration fee includes lunch. Call 217-525-2781 to register.

Saturday, May 21

The Land of Goshen Community Market

8 a.m. - noon at 100 St. Louis St., Edwardsville. Shop for fresh produce, baked goods and crafts from local artisans. For more information visit goshenmarket.org.

Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market

8 a.m. - noon at the corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street, Alton. Live entertainment, artist demonstrations and other special activities are scheduled every week. Visit the Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market Facebook page for updates.

12th Annual Metro Area Professional Organization Honors Dinner

3 p.m. at the Meridian Ballroom in the Morris University Center at Southern Illinois Unverisity Edwardsville. MAPO, which is based out of Maryville, is composed of professional and para-professional communities. Volunteers use their time for planning and securing help for those who need guidance in order to achieve a well-rounded life through the use of tools; religious, secular, educational and social networking. Membership dues are $50 per member. For more information about MAPO, call 618-799-8020, email mrsdo75@aol.com or visit https://www.metro-mapo.org/.

Coloring for Grownups

1-3 p.m. at the Edwardsville Public Library. Join in for a relaxing and fun afternoon session of coloring. The library will provide all supplies and refreshments.

Ongoing Events

Al-Anon

For information call 618-463-2429. For more information, visit SIAFG.org and District-18.org.

