Gwen Stefani Then & Now: See Photos Of Her From 'No Doubt' Days To 'The Voice'

By Maria Pierides
 2 days ago
This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 7, 2022.

No one can dispute that Gwen Stefani looks incredible. The 51-year-old (yes, you read that number correctly) “Hollaback Girl” singer has wowed us with some truly stunning looks over the past few years, and has even showed off her natural beauty by stepping out sans makeup on more than a few occasions. However, the drastic change in her appearance hasn’t gone unnoticed, especially as far as her seemingly ever-increasing lips are concerned!

The singer posted a five-picture carousel of herself posing and pouting at various different angles to her Instagram on May 1st; and her voluminous smile was one of the first things fans noticed! (It’s pretty hard to miss!) As you can imagine, the comments section was rife with opinions on the “Rich Girl” singer’s lips, with many fans literally begging her to cut back on the alleged lip fillers!

“Stop the lip fillers,” one fan commanded, which several fans responded to in agreement. One fan responded with a clapping hands emoji (less is often more in the comments section, and sometimes one emoji says it all!) while another wrote, “Agree. Why would she do that? She looked gorgeous before. Now i only see big lips.” Another fan said, “Agreed. Her lips were the first thing I noticed because they look silly.” “She is beautiful, she doesnt need big lips!” exclaimed another fan.

“Stop with the lip filler too much,” another fan wrote in a separate comment. “Too much on the lips you’re naturally beautiful,” commented another fan, while many other IG users thought that she looked a little different to the Gwen they are used to seeing. “This does not look like Gwen??!!” one fan wrote, while another added, “You look sooooo different than before. I like natural aging. This is clearly artificially enhanced. ‘I’m full of artificial sweetener, my hearts been deceitful.’ And, ‘if the magic’s in the makeup, who am I?'” “Vague resemblance to Gwen Stefani,” wrote another fan. “Oooh too much filler. Wheres Gwen?” questioned another fan.

Just in case you forgot, here are a couple throwback pics showing how Gwen used to look during her days as part of American rock band No Doubt (circa 1980).

And as of this writing, here are some of Gwen’s latest posts on Instagram. Check out her looks for the latest launch of her makeup brand GXVE Beauty.

Here’s a sweet photo of her with husband Blake Shelton. In case you didn’t know, the two were actually judges on the television show The Voice. Stefani and Shelton tied the knot in July 2021.

You *have* to see this video of the couple singing together. So sweet!

So, what do you think of Gwen Stefani’s looks lately? Let us know in the comments!

Comments / 15

Toni Dickerson
05-18

she's attractive. but whatever happen to natural God given beauty? so few celebs embrace that these days and I think that's so sad to alter or enhance what the good Lord has blessed ppl with. women need to be confident and pleased with their own natural beauty and men as well for that matter. but that's only what I think. everyone to their own. God bless

Reply
4
