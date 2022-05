After a two- year hiatus, the new and improved L.A. County Fair 2002 is open in the spring from May 5-30 to avoid the heat in the late summer. And 2022 is a big year because it’s the fair’s 100th anniversary with a theme Back to our Roots. The new time also includes several holidays the fair will be open, including Cinco de Mayo, Mother’s Day and Memorial Day. The days the fair opens has also changed to Thursday to Sunday, as the post pandemic version has been revamped in 2022.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO