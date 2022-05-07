Weather: Record high set on Saturday

A warming trend brought record breaking heat on Saturday and with it elevated fire conditions along the Front Range and Eastern Plains.

Temperatures across the Front Range varied and were between mid-to-upper 80's. In Denver, the temperature reached 89 degrees just before 1 p.m., breaking the previous record of 87 that was set in 1989, according to the National Weather Service.

Whoops. We forgot to change the date. Here's the corrected graphic. #cowx https://t.co/tvtyx2gvIk pic.twitter.com/2eqN1XoVDt — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 7, 2022

Due to the warming temperatures, dry conditions and wind gusts, fire conditions will be elevated between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m., according to the weather service.

Wind gusts across the Front Range and Eastern Plains are expected to be between 30 and 40 mph.

High fire danger will continue throughout the weekend and into Monday despite a slight cool down beginning overnight.

Mother's Day forecast calls for mostly sunny conditions with high's in the upper 70's. There is a chance for storms late Sunday, according to the weather service.