One of the major surprises out of the NHL Playoffs has been the lackluster performance of the Calgary Flames. Currently trailing 2-1 in their first-round series against the Dallas Stars, the Flames are hoping to pick up a win in Game 4 before returning home for Game 5. The physicality has been out of this world in this series and tensions have boiled over in every single game. We’re looking for much of the same in Game 4. We’re back with our NHL odds series with a Flames-Stars prediction and pick for Monday night’s showdown.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO