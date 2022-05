Almost everything about The Kids in the Hall feels like a miracle. It’s a miracle that a defiantly weird sketch comedy troupe from various small towns across Canada could land a prime-time series under the aegis of HBO and Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels. It’s a miracle that the series in question could smuggle some of the darkest, edgiest humour imaginable not only onto network television, but onto the state-sponsored airwaves of the CBC. And it’s a miracle that more than 30 years after the show’s 1989 debut, The Kids in the Hall could have long ago been assured immortality as one of the most beloved and acclaimed shows in Canadian comedy history. These guys didn’t just beat the odds. They obliterated them.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 HOURS AGO