Wolverines earn 10-2 win over Sundquist, Bluestreaks

CHISHOLM — While coaching at Eveleth-Gilbert, Jamie Lindseth didn’t have a lot of numbers, but he had some quality baseball players.

Now, Lindseth still has that quality player, but he’s looking at more numbers as the co-head coach of the Rock Ridge High School baseball team.

That depth is starting to show up on the field, and it’s a good problem to have as the Wolverines rapped out 10 hits en route to a 10-2 victory over Chisholm Friday at the Field of Dreams.

There is one problem, however, as Lindseth has to find out who he should play, and who should sit out. His players aren’t making it easy on him.

“We’ve never had that situation before,” Lindseth said. “They’re competing. They get in there, and they don’t want to come out. They want to earn their time, but you want to be careful that it’s not too much pressure either.

“That doesn’t appear to be the case. They appear to be having some fun. They’re making the most of it.”

Offensively, Rock Ridge is having fun, and they had that fun against Bluestreak starting pitcher Jude Sundquist.

The Chisholm senior is one of the best around, but the Wolverines put up three runs in the first, with two scoring on an RBI hit by Dylan Hedley, who then scored on a wild pitch.

“Sundquist, he’s a good ball player. He’s a gamer,” Lindseth said. “We knew he was going to come at us. We had a tough one on Monday with Esko and (Cale) Haugen, who is a tough pitcher, but he’s beatable, as is Jude.

“You have to have a plan. You have to be focused. You have to be disciplined. We weren’t going to come out here and get a gimme from Jude. They earned it. They made him pitch. When he did come in, they put it in play.”

After that, Rock Ridge’s bats went silent until the fifth inning when the Wolverines put up six runs to take a commanding 9-0 lead.

Hedley, Ian Kangas, Carter Flannigan and Sam Carlson had key hits during the rally.

“We were getting guys on, but we weren’t getting that hit,” Lindseth said. “We had a guy on here, a guy on there and credit to Jude. He was getting outs. We knew the pitch count was going up, so if we were going out, we had good at bats.

“We were having long at bats. The kids were seeing the ball more, top to bottom. Our nine hitter had a couple of hits. He’s working his way in. He doesn’t want to come out.”

For Chisholm, it was only the Bluestreaks second game of the season, so nothing was in sync.

“It was a combination of everything,” Chisholm coach Tim Provinzino said. “We didn’t pitch well, we didn’t play defense well and they got a couple of timely hits. All of a sudden, they were up on us. That’s how the game started.

“They were up by three, but we were still in the ball game. We have a young team, and we haven’t had a chance to work on anything besides gym skills. Right now, it’s showing. We can tell that we’re behind the eight-ball a little bit. That’s the way it is.”

Rock Ridge added one more run in the seventh on an RBI hit by Carlson.

There was some positivity for the Bluesteaks when Dom Pascuzzi singled in the sixth, Ben Wegener walked and Jude Sunquist singled, but Chisholm couldn’t push a run across the plate.

That finally happened in the seventh when Trent Forsline and Aiden Perkovich both reached base, and they scored on a double by Noah Sundquist.

“Going into our at bats during that sixth inning, that’s the best two at bats in a row that I’ve seen all year,” Provinzino said. “All year is only two games, but that was the best two at bats. You could see it.

“You get guys out there fouling balls off, earning a hit, then a walk and all of a sudden, we’re hitting balls all around. That was a good sign right there. You can see that that’s what they want to do. It’s going to be a matter of at bats. That’s what it is.”

Hedley got the pitching win, tossing 5.1 innings of one-hit ball. He struck out seven and walked two. Flannigan tossed 1.2 innings, giving up four hits. He struck out two.

Jude Sundquist took the loss, hurling 4.1 innings of eight-hit ball. He fanned seven and walked two. Noah Sundquist worked 2.1 innings. He gave up two hits, struck out five and walked one.

Hedley had three hits, with Kangas and Carlson getting two apiece.

Sundquist, Sundquist, Pascuzzi, Wegener and Forsline had the Bluestreaks safeties.

RR 300 060 1 — 6 10 2

CHS 000 000 2 — 2 5 2

Rock Ridge: Dylan Hedley (W), Carter Flannigan (6th) and Griffin Dosan; Chisholm: Jude Sundquist (L), Noah Sundquist (5th) and Noah Sundquist, Lawrence Oberg (5th); 2B — Hedley 2, Sam Carlson, Noah Sundquist; 3B — Hedley, Ian Kangas, Carlson, Ben Wegener.

Cherry 13,

North Woods 4

CHERRY — The Tigers fell behind by four, but rallied for the victory over the Grizzlies Friday.

Sam Serna got the pitching win, tossing five innings of relief of Jayden Dawson. He allowed one hit, struck out seven and walked one. Mason Heitzman worked two innings, giving up four hits and striking out three.

Isaiah Asuma had three hits for Cherry, including a double, and five RBI. Jake Koskela also had three hits, with two doubles, and two RBI; Noah Asuma had two hits, with a double; Beau Barry had two hits, with a triple, and three RBI. Heitzman had two RBI.

Ben Kruse started for North Woods, lasting three innings. He gave up four hits, struck out one and walked four. Talen Jarshaw tossed three innings, giving up seven hits. He walked five.

Jake Panichi had two hits for the Grizzlies. Tate Cly had two hits, with a double, and two RBI.

NW 400 0 00 0 — 4 7 4

CHS 200 (10)01 x — 13 11 3

North Woods: Kruse, Jarshaw (4th) (L) and Jarshaw, Panichi (4th); Cherry: Jayden Dawson, Sam Serna (1st) (W), Mason Heitzman (6th) and Evan Graves; 2B — Cly, Noah Asuma, Isaiah Asuma, Jake Koskela 2; 3B — Beau Barry.

Northeast Range 1, 2

Deer River 0, 1

At Soudan, the Northeast Range baseball team grinded for a pair of wins on Friday, downing Deer River twice in a doubleheader by scores of 1-0 and 2-1.

Elliot Levels got the win in the first game, pitching the one-hit shutout over five complete innings. Levens struck out 11 and walked three. Deer River’s Caiden Schjenken took the loss, giving up no earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out seven.

At the plate, Northeast Range scored its lone run off a Jackson Levens single, stolen base and a Deer River error. Landyn Houghton finished with a pair of hits. Kayden Gotchie had the one hit for the Warriors.

Game two was even more dramatic than the first, with the Nighthawks walking things off in the bottom of the fifth.

Down 1-0 in the bottom of the fifth, Northeast Range looked to be beat with no runners on and two outs to their name. That changed rapidly as Wyatt Gorsma and Jackson Levens hit back-to-back singles to put the game tying and winning runs on base.

Elliot Levens became the hero Northeast Range needed, driving a double deep down the left field line to score the two baserunners, walking off the Warriors, 2-1.

Houghton got the win on the mound, throwing the full five innings. He allowed one earned run on four hits and a walk. He fanned six along the way. Gotchie took the loss for Deer River, allowing the two runs on five hits and two walks. He struck out nine.

Northeast Range was led at the plate by Gorsma and Jackson Levens, both of whom went 2-3. Elliot Levens delivered the fifth and final hit for the win.

Kaden King had a hit and a run scored for Deer River. Noah Lien had an RBI hit.

The two wins move Northeast Range to 3-2 on the season. They’ll play host to Mountain Iron-Buhl on Wednesday.

Mesabi East 13,

Littlefork-Big Falls 0

At Aurora, Ty Laugen and Cooper Sickel combined for a five-inning no-hitter on Friday to lead Mesabi Eat past Littlefork-Big Falls 13-0.

Laugen got the start and the win on the mound, throwing four innings of no hit ball while walking one and striking out four. Cooper Sickel pitched the final inning, giving up nothing while striking out two.

At the plate, the Giants collected nine hits with Louie Karish leading the way with two.

Mesabi East will be back in action on Monday when they host Chisholm at 1 p.m.