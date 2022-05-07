ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

No injuries after Rochester police respond to shooting on Hillside Ave.

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department responded to a shooting that occurred in the at Hillside Ave.

Officials from the Rochester Police Department say that they received reports of a shooting at a family gathering at the Tay House Lodge at 85 Hillside Avenue — no injuries were reported.

Officers said they found evidence of an occupied vehicle being struck by gunfire.

Rochester police are still investigating this incident and encourage anyone with information to call 911.

Check back with News 8 as we continue to receive details on this developing story.

