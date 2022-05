The number of phones that go missing each day in New York City must be staggering. America’s biggest city is home to over 8.5 million residents and hosts an enormous number of tourists on any given day. So when someone says they lost their phone in NYC, you say, “that’s rough, buddy,” and suggest a new phone for them. But as I learned, if that person uses all of the resources at their disposal and gets lucky, they might just be able to get their phone back.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO