Depth, perseverance guide McPherson High soccer

GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KWCH) - Last month, Eyewitness News told the story of a Garden Plain High School student who’s been trying to play soccer in another district since there is not a soccer team at her school. In addition to having a passion for soccer, Sydney Puetz sees an opportunity for playing the sport to help her get into her dream school, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Puetz, a 4.0 student and multi-sport athlete, wants to go into the medical field, as well as join the military.

GARDEN PLAIN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO