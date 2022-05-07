Depth, perseverance guide McPherson High soccer

GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KWCH) - Last month, Eyewitness News told the story of a Garden Plain High School student who’s been trying to play soccer in another district since there is not a soccer team at her school. In addition to having a passion for soccer, Sydney Puetz sees an opportunity for playing the sport to help her get into her dream school, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Puetz, a 4.0 student and multi-sport athlete, wants to go into the medical field, as well as join the military.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Services have been set for a legendary Topeka basketball coach after he passed away at the age of 86 on Saturday. The Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home in Topeka says in his obituary that Bob Bodenheimer, 86, of Topeka, passed away on Saturday, May 7, at the Midland Hospice House.
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang announced on Thursday (May 5) the addition of NJCAA honorable mention All-American Nae'Qwan Tomlin (New York City, N.Y./Urban Assembly School/Chipola [Fla.] College), who signed a Financial Aid Agreement with the program for the 2022-23 season. A 6-foot-8, 195-pound small forward...
LAWRENCE — The 2022 NBA draft hasn’t even taken place yet, but a recent ESPN mock draft for 2023 shines a light on Gradey Dick’s potential at Kansas. Dick, one of the Jayhawks’ four high school signees for the 2022 class, will start his collegiate career as a freshman this upcoming season. Kansas basketball coach Bill Self expressed an anticipation that Dick, a 247Sports Composite five-star prospect and a McDonald’s All-American, would play a significant role in year one. According to the ESPN mock draft, Dick is projected as a first-round pick and 18th overall selection next year.
While basketball recruiting has stolen most of the headlines for the past month, Chris Klieman and his Kansas State football staff have quietly gone about shoring up their roster. It all came to fruition over the weekend as the Wildcats picked up four commitments — two each on offense and...
