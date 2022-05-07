ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

LATE-NIGHT DEAL REWRITES KANSAS PUBLIC HEALTH LAWS

McPherson Sentinel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA — In the waning hours of the veto session, the Kansas Legislature...

www.mcphersonsentinel.com

Comments / 1

Related
Great Bend Post

Gov. ceremonially signs bill cutting property taxes in Kansas

TOPEKA –Governor Laura Kelly on Wednesday ceremonially signed legislation at a Topeka home to celebrate the bipartisan passage of House Bill 2239, which cuts property taxes. It provides additional tax relief for Kansas veterans and the elderly through property tax refunds and gives tax credits to teachers who purchase school supplies out of their own pockets, according to a media release from Kelly's office.
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Analysis: How the Kansas Legislature avoids public scrutiny by hiding in darkness

TOPEKA — The Kansas Legislature shields itself from public scrutiny through secrecy, confusing shell games and silenced opposition. Republicans who control the legislative process conduct hearings with selective one-sided testimony and provide no advance notice of a committee’s plans to take action on significant legislation. They refuse to acknowledge the authors or special interests involved […] The post Analysis: How the Kansas Legislature avoids public scrutiny by hiding in darkness appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
City
Topeka, KS
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Senate#Senate Bill#The Kansas Legislature#House
KFVS12

Bills look to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The push to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri pushes forwards as two bills in Jefferson City aim to legalize it sooner. One bill to legalize the personal use of marijuana for adults passed Wednesday but it needs to make it through another committee before it could get to the house floor. The second bill would get rid of the state’s personal property tax in exchange for the taxes marijuana brings in.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Public Health
KSNT News

Rule change July 1, stay off the sidewalks

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is sharing a map to help residents become aware of changes coming to Topeka on July 1. In April the Topeka City Council passed an amendment to a city ordinance that would amend where residents can ride wheeled devices on sidewalks. The amendment to the Topeka Municipal Ordinance […]
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy