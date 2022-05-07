ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aztecs Finish Competition at Oxy Invitational

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOxnard, Calif. -- San Diego State track and field's distance squad was in action at the Oxy Invitational on the campus of Occidental College in Oxnard,...

Heptathlon Kicks Off Day One Of The MW Championships

CLOVIS, Calif. – The 2022 Mountain West Outdoor Track and Field Championships began Wednesday afternoon with day one of the heptathlon. The Aztecs have Sara Absten in second and Jenna Fee Feyerabend in third in the event heading into day two. Absten posted a solid opening mark to the...
Aztecs Wrap up Regular Season at New Mexico

Aztecs Wrap Up Regular Season This Weekend at New Mexico. In need of one victory to claim the Mountain West's automatic bid into the NCAA tournament, the San Diego State softball team wraps up its regular season this weekend at New Mexico. The Aztecs (35-13, 18-3 MW) and Lobos (25-25, 5-16 MW) will play at 6 p.m. MT Thursday, 6 p.m. MT Friday and noon MT Saturday.
Olivarez Ilas Shoots 71 in Final Round at NCAA Regionals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Bernice Olivarez Ilas shot a 71 in the final round of the NCAA Albuquerque Regional Wednesday, being one of just seven golfers to be under par. Olivarez Ilas (Ayala Alabang, Philippines) improved her score in each round, shooting an 80, then a 74 before finishing with a 71 on Wednesday. Her 54-hole score of 225 (+9) put her in a tie for 42nd.
Kjellker in 18th Through Two Rounds at NCAA Regionals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Aztec golfers Sara Kjellker and Bernice Olivarez Ilas wrapped up the second round at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional Tuesday. After two rounds, Kjellker is tied for 18th overall and three strokes back from the final individual spot to advance to NCAA Championships. The top two individuals who are not on a qualifying team (top four) will move on.
Sfvbj.com

California Revokes Tax Credits

A number of manufacturing companies and one tech company from the greater Valley region had their California Competes tax credit recaptured as they were in breach of the agreement to create jobs. Additionally, one Valley area company, Viking River Cruises Inc., received nearly $4 million from the Governor’s Office of...
NBC San Diego

San Diego's Population Declines: US Census Data

Larry Cota never thought he would leave California. “I was born and raised in California,” said Cota. But a year ago, Cota and his wife decided to move to Nevada. Both retired and living on a fixed income they knew they could no longer afford to live in their home state.
CBS News

Remains of California woman missing since December found near forest lake

The skeletal remains of a 37-year-old woman missing since December have been discovered near Lake Shaver in California's Sierra National Forest, authorities said. Samantha Tomlinson, of Fresno, was reported missing on December 3, 2021, after she did not return from a shopping trip, CBS Sacramento reported. Crews began searching for...
KRON4 News

Missing LA County woman may be in Kern County: LA Sheriff

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A missing Los Angeles County woman last seen by family on Saturday could be in Kern County, authorities said. Los Angeles authorities are asking for help to locate Cristina Jean Elgin, 40. Her last known location was in Onyx. Elgin is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 240 […]
KION News Channel 5/46

California child who died was allegedly subject to exorcism

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A 3-year-old girl whose death last fall has been ruled a homicide was the subject of an alleged exorcism last year at a Northern California church, a newspaper reported Tuesday. The child, Arely Naomi Proctor, died last September after family members performed a ceremony to “liberate her of her evil The post California child who died was allegedly subject to exorcism appeared first on KION546.
klif.com

Admitted Murderer Sentenced To Life For Killings In Texas And California

Los Angeles (WBAP/KLIF) – A multiple murder suspect who pleaded guilty to at least five killings in September, 2018 has been sentenced to serve multiple life sentences. Ramon Escobar admitted murdering his aunt and uncle in Houston, then fleeing to southern California where he lived on a beach, and attacked at least a dozen homeless men who he says irritated him, or who he thought might have some money. Five of them died. Seven were badly injured. The California court ordered Escobar to serve his life sentences consecutively; clearly intending he will never get out of prison.
KTVU FOX 2

Man slain in California prison is 3rd homicide in a week

FOLSOM, Calif. - Corrections officials said Saturday they are investigating the killing of an inmate attacked by four felons at a high-security facility in Folsom, marking the third slaying this week in a California state prison. Camilo Banoslopez, 22, was killed Friday at Sacramento State Prison after the attack in...
erienewsnow.com

'Not credible;' Judge dismisses ADA lawsuit against restaurant

REDWOOD CITY, California (KPIX) -- A federal judge found Thursday that a disabled plaintiff's testimony was "not credible" and dismissed his lawsuit under the Americans with Disabilities Act after he had sued a Redwood City restaurant because its outdoor dining tables were not accessible for someone in a wheelchair. The...
thelog.com

Historical Photo: The Pike in Long Beach

LONG BEACH⸺ The entrance to The Pike amusement park in Long Beach in 1960 features classic cars and The Cyclone Racer, which was considered one of the greatest wooden roller coasters ever constructed until its closure in 1968, according to the Los Angeles Almanac. The Cyclone was a wooden dual-track roller coaster built out on pilings over the water. The coaster was built in 1930 to replace the previous coaster, the Jackrabbit, built in 1915. By 1954 the amusement park was the leading attraction in the Los Angeles area and the fifth largest amusement attraction in the United States. At the peak of its popularity, the park had a roller coaster, merry-go-round, bathhouse, two pavilions, a bandshell, several smaller attractions, and almost 218 concessions. By 1955 The Pike began to lose popularity when Disneyland opened a few miles away and then took another hit when Knotts Berry Farm opened in 1971, forcing the amusement park to close its gates in 1979. However, contrastingly, the area was reopened in 2003 after the waterfront was redeveloped into a new version of The Pike called The Pike at Rainbow Harbor, which features several restaurants, shops, a movie theater, and a Ferris Wheel. The redevelopment features a tribute to the Cyclone Racer Rollercoaster with a white and blue track decorative track tracing the top of The Pike.
