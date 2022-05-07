Headcounts are down at public schools Now budgets are too

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The push to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri pushes forwards as two bills in Jefferson City aim to legalize it sooner. One bill to legalize the personal use of marijuana for adults passed Wednesday but it needs to make it through another committee before it could get to the house floor. The second bill would get rid of the state’s personal property tax in exchange for the taxes marijuana brings in.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO