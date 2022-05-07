ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcpherson, KS

McPherson High’s Dr. Herbst honored with award

McPherson Sentinel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMCPHERSON – It takes most people to get acclimated to their new...

www.mcphersonsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Services set for legendary Topeka basketball coach

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Services have been set for a legendary Topeka basketball coach after he passed away at the age of 86 on Saturday. The Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home in Topeka says in his obituary that Bob Bodenheimer, 86, of Topeka, passed away on Saturday, May 7, at the Midland Hospice House.
TOPEKA, KS
KWCH.com

Family hoping district reconsiders restriction against Garden Plain student athlete pursuing dream

GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KWCH) - Last month, Eyewitness News told the story of a Garden Plain High School student who’s been trying to play soccer in another district since there is not a soccer team at her school. In addition to having a passion for soccer, Sydney Puetz sees an opportunity for playing the sport to help her get into her dream school, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Puetz, a 4.0 student and multi-sport athlete, wants to go into the medical field, as well as join the military.
GARDEN PLAIN, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy