Just Music: Episode 5: Rene Emilio

Mike Hagerty has passed away at age 67. His cause of death has not yet been revealed. He was best known as a character actor on many sitcoms. Charactor actor Mike Hagerty has passed away. He is best known for his role as Mr. Treeger on Friends but he appeared in many sitcoms over the years as minor characters. His final role was in the HBO comedy Somebody, Somewhere.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO