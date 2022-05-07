ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrien Broner looking solid training for July return on Showtime

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Chris Williams: Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner is looking sharp, training for his return fight this summer on Showtime. The former four-division world champion Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs). In the video of the 32-year-old Broner training, he’s beating the living daylights out of one of his sparring...

Larry Brown Sports

Floyd Mayweather Jr. trolls Canelo Alvarez after upset loss

Canelo Alvarez lost for just the second time in his boxing career on Saturday night, and now he is hearing it from the man responsible for the first loss. The four-division world champion Alvarez got upset in his light heavyweight title bout with Dmitry Bivol. Alvarez was thoroughly outboxed throughout the fight and lost by unanimous decision after the bout went the distance.
Boxing Scene

Canelo vs. Bivol - CompuBox Punch Stats

Dmitry Bivol threw an average of 59 punches per round, landing an average of 13. Canelo Alvarez averaged 41 and 7. Bivol achieved double digits in landed punches in every single round. Canleo hit double digit lands in two rounds. Bivol landed 36 more jabs and 32 more power punches than Canelo.
ohmymag.co.uk

Mike Tyson: Boxer punches passenger on a plane, this is what made him snap

Mike Tyson strikes again! The former heavyweight boxer has stirred up the internet once again with his recent actions. He assaulted and punched a man on Wednesday, April 20, while on a flight to Florida, according to TMZ. The evidence of the incident was recorded on a video by another passenger who is also friends with the victim.
FanSided

MMA Twitter goes bonkers after nasty KO of Tony Ferguson by Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler is a nasty man and fans found that out after knocking out Tony Ferguson at UFC 274. Michael Chandler is showing the UFC fans what Bellator fans knew for a decade, you really don’t want to be on the other side of a ring with that man. Many saw the Chandler fight with Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 as less than a good option for the legendary Ferguson. Yet, the fight started off in Ferguson’s favor.
The Independent

Canelo vs Bivol LIVE result: Alvarez suffers first defeat in almost nine years in WBA light-heavyweight title fight

Canelo Alvarez has been defeated in a unanimous points decision which allowed Dmitry Bivol to retain his WBA light-heavyweight title and maintain his unbeaten record.Alvarez moved up a divison to the heaviest weight of his career to endure 12 rounds in Las Vegas with the Russian, who joined Floyd Mayweather as the only people to beat the 31-year-old.Bivol, also 31, landed cleaner and harder shots throughout the night, with Alvarez’s night summed up when he resorted to lifting his opponent during a clinch in the 11th round.After three tight opening rounds, the Kyrgyz-born boxer began to use his superior height and reach to pepper Alvarez with jabs and largely kept him at bay for the rest of the encounter.The three judges all handed down scores of 115-113 in favour of Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs).Alvarez, whose last loss came via majority decision against Mayweather in 2013, said “of course” he wanted a rematch following the defeat, adding: “This doesn’t end like this.” Relive all the action below:
Boxing Scene

Canelo Noncommittal On Whether Bivol Rematch Or Third Triple-G Fight Will Be Next

LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez reiterated during his post-fight press conference late Saturday night that he wants a rematch with Dmitry Bivol. The four-division champion wouldn’t commit, however, as to whether he’ll battle Bivol a second time in his next fight. Alvarez had already agreed to face nemesis Gennadiy Golovkin in their long-awaited third fight September 17 at an undetermined venue before he boxed Bivol on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.
theScore

Bivol shocks Canelo with unanimous decision victory

Dmitry Bivol shocked Canelo Alvarez via unanimous decision to retain his WBA light heavyweight championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday. All three judges scored the fight 115-113 in favor of Bivol. The loss is just the second of Alvarez's illustrious career and first since he fell to...
Boxing Scene

WBC Prez Expects Canelo To Bounce Back Strong After Defeat To Bivol

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman was disappointed that his organization's champion, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, tasted defeat last Saturday night. Canelo, who holds the WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO world titles at super middleweight, moved up to 175-pounds to challenge WBA light heavyweight king Dmitry Bivol. Before a lively crowd at...
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner Goes Viral At The Canelo Alvarez Fight

An NFL owner went viral in the stands of the Canelo Alvarez fight on Saturday night. Alvarez fell to Dmitry Bivol by a unanimous decision, 115-113, in Las Vegas on Saturday evening. Raiders owner Mark Davis was in the stands of the fight. The NFL owner went viral on social...
SB Nation

Terence Crawford’s daughter lost a shoe at the starting line, still smoked EVERYONE in sprint

This is one of the most incredible sporting achievements I’ve seen, regardless of event. Everyone comes off the blocks at 0:08 into this clip, one second later the runner realizes her shoe fell off and returns to her starting position. It isn’t until 0:14 that she gets the shoe back on, and starts running. Keep in mind that this is a 200 meter race, so a six second head start is pretty damn significant — but it didn’t matter in the end. By the turn she’d caught up with the pack, then absolutely smoked everyone at the finish line like it was nothing.
