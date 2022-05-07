Saturday Kitchen - 07/05/2022

Amanda Holden is among a number of stars who owns a second home in the Cotswolds, which she has painstakingly renovated since buying it in 2012. The Britain's Got Talent judge bought the cottage in the Chipping Norton area for £860,000, and it comes complete with half an acre of private land. Along with her husband, Chris Hughes, and her two daughters, Lexi and Hollie, Amanda often enjoys weekends and holidays in the country retreat, and luckily for her fans, she has revealed several glimpses at the stylish interiors on social media.
