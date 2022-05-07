ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, MD

Decedent, officers in fatal Essex police-involved identified

By Chris Montcalmo
Nottingham MD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE, MD—The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General has identified the decedent and involved officers in the fatal police-involved shooting that occurred...

www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Baltimore

Carjacking Suspect Struck Baltimore Detective & Tried To Disguise Himself With Restaurant Apron: Court Documents

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old Reisterstown man suspected of carjacking a Baltimore detective this week attacked the detective before taking his unmarked vehicle, according to charging documents obtained Thursday by WJZ. Citing surveillance footage, the court documents accuse Trevon Gardner of striking Det. Aaron Cain on Tuesday evening and attacking the detective while he lay on the ground. After wrecking the car about a half-mile away, Gardner allegedly tried to disguise himself by donning a restaurant apron. Gardner, who was taken into custody along with an alleged accomplice following Tuesday’s episode, is charged with armed carjacking, carjacking, first- and second-degree assault on a...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Shot And Killed By Police In Essex ‘Moved Quickly Towards’ Officers With Knives, Attorney General’s Office Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man shot and killed by Baltimore County police on Wednesday had picked up two knives and “moved quickly towards officers” after being instructed to drop the blades, according to an initial report from the Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General. The unit, tasked with looking into all fatal counters involving police officers, is conducting a full investigation of the shooting. According to the preliminary report, police were called to the home in the 900 block of Boundbrook Way about 4 p.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance. “The 911 caller stated that a man...
ESSEX, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Essex, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Essex, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Dog Shot After Attacking Baltimore Officers, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore police officer shot a dog after it attacked two officers while they were trying to make an arrest on Friday, according to authorities. The officers had been sent to the 500 block of Mount Holly Street for a report of a domestic dispute shortly before 8 p.m. As police were attempting to make two arrests inside of a house, a Pit Bull attacked the officers, according to Baltimore Police Department spokesman Donny Moses. The dog allegedly bit one officer in the hand and another in the leg. The officer who was bitten in the leg was hospitalized...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decedent#Essex Police#Shooting#The Operations Bureau
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Baltimore Murder Victim, 19, Was Devoted Mechanic

Support is surging for a 19-year-old Baltimore shooting victim who died after being shot in the chest late last month. Adrian Morris was killed on the 5400 block of Belair Road around 7:35 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, city police said. Terrill Johnson was arrested in his murder on Monday, May 2.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Rollover crash reported in White Marsh parking lot

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews responded to a rollover crash in White Marsh on Friday evening. The crash was reported at around 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot at Lowe’s on Campbell Boulevard, according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company. One person was trapped in the vehicle but has since been freed. At least two people were injured in the incident and … Continue reading "Rollover crash reported in White Marsh parking lot" The post Rollover crash reported in White Marsh parking lot appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
CBS Baltimore

Off-Duty Officer Injured But Not Shot In Parkville Double Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people remain hospitalized after a shooting involving an off-duty officer Thursday evening in Parkville, authorities said Friday. Officers called to a reported shooting and possible robbery in the 1100 block of Deanwood Road around 6:20 p.m. Thursday and found two people shot, police said. The unidentified victims were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries. There was no update on their statuses as of Friday afternoon. A Baltimore County police spokesperson identified one of the people involved was an off-duty officer with the Montgomery County division of the Maryland National Capital Park Police. The officer, whose identity was...
PARKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Downtown Baltimore Residents React To Shooting Outside Hippodrome Theatre

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A shooting on the steps of the Hippodrome Theatre, while a broadway show was going on inside, shook a typically quiet block of downtown Baltimore Wednesday night. Officers on patrol responded to Eutaw Street around 8 p.m. to find a 25-year-old man shot multiple times in the chest.  Taylor, the manager at Forno, a restaurant across the street, says she saw people running into the theatre for safety after the shooting. “You’re like ‘is it a gunshot or a car going off’ you know what I mean? But unfortunately, it was a gunshot,” she said. Nashua Thomas, who lives in the...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy