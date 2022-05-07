Patricia Suzanne | Democrat Demands for Compliance

This week, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., introduced the “No Tax Breaks for Radical Corporate Activism Act.”. Rubio’s office offered some of the details of the proposal. “The bill would prohibit employers from deducting expenses related to their employees’ abortion travel costs or so-called ‘gender affirming care’ for young children of their employees,” Rubio’s office noted. “Under current tax law, businesses can deduct all expenses that are ‘ordinary and necessary’ for carrying on a trade or business, including employee health care plans, some medical expenses, or other benefits offered as a part of an employee compensation package. This bill would explicitly prohibit employers from deducting – and, as a result, taxpayers from subsidizing – their employee’s travel costs to obtain an abortion or employee’s children’s gender transition expenses.”
Comments / 0